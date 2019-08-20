The name given to the area of Elbe Sandstone Mountains which lie in the far Southeast of Germany, only 30 kilometres from Dresden (Saxony), between the Ore and the Lusatia Mountains.

It was given its name by two Swiss artists who thought the landscape was reminiscent of their homeland when they discovered the area on a daytrip while studying at the Dresden Academy in 1766. Saxon Switzerland alone has some 1,000 climbing peaks, as well as several hollows. The area is popular with Dresden locals and international climbers.