Saxon Switzerland

The name given to the area of Elbe Sandstone Mountains which lie in the far Southeast of Germany, only 30 kilometres from Dresden (Saxony), between the Ore and the Lusatia Mountains.

It was given its name by two Swiss artists who thought the landscape was reminiscent of their homeland when they discovered the area on a daytrip while studying at the Dresden Academy in 1766. Saxon Switzerland alone has some 1,000 climbing peaks, as well as several hollows. The area is popular with Dresden locals and international climbers. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "Saxon Switzerland".

Bridging the past and present in and around Dresden 20.08.2019

Dresden's stunning architecture, tragic history, and nationalist far-right populism usually make headlines. Join DW’s Eesha Kheny as she visits the royal city and neighboring Saxon Switzerland National Park.
The fabulous vistas of 'Saxon Switzerland' 05.08.2019

Bizarre rock formations, steep gorges, splendid views. The Elbe Valley Sandstone Mountains or Saxon Switzerland - it is simply fabulous!
Our Beautiful Planet 19.05.2017

Shaped over hundreds of millions of years, the strange vistas and "upside down" climate of Germany's Saxon Switzerland region are a haven for rare wildlife and plants.
Check-in - The Travel Guide | 03.12.2016 05.12.2016

Romantic Rocks - hiking through Saxon Switzerland: Check-in presenter Lukas Stege hikes up to the Bastei rock formation, through the picturesque Kirnitzsch Valley and attempts to take on a sheer rock face.
Check-in - The Travel Guide | 08.10.2016 10.10.2016

Sailing Mecklenburg's lakes in a houseboat, exploring Leipzig hotspots and rock climbing in Saxon Switzerland: Check-in revisits the very best travel experiences of presenters Nicole Frölich and Lukas Stege.

Königstein Fortress 12.09.2016

Königstein is one of the biggest hilltop fortresses in Europe. It's perched some 200 meters above the Elbe River on a rocky plateau. Never in its entire history was it taken by enemy forces.
Where climbing began 12.09.2016

About 150 years ago, climbers first reached a summit in Saxon Switzerland without climbing aids. Saxon "free climbing" was born and has since spread round the world as a popular sport.
Up the Elbe River on a paddlewheeler 12.09.2016

A river cruise from Dresden to Bad Schandau is a must for any trip to Saxon Switzerland. Among the many stops on the way are the Grosssedlitz Baroque gardens, the Rathen open-air stage and the spa town Bad Schandau.
Check-in - The Travel Guide | 10.09.2016 12.09.2016

The fabulous vistas of 'Saxon Switzerland' 09.09.2016

Some call it Elbe Valley Sandstone Mountains others Saxon Switzerland, but either way most people rave about the bizarre rock formations, steep gorges and splendid views in one of Europe's most beautiful landscapes.
Climbing tour in Saxon Switzerland 09.09.2016

Check-in presenter Lukas Stege hikes up to the Bastei rock formation, through the romantic Kirnitzsch Valley and attempts to take on a sheer rock face.
Exhibition at Königstein Fortress 04.05.2015

The Königstein Fortress, located on a hilltop in Saxon Switzerland, near Dresden, is said to be one of the most beautiful fortifications in Europe. A permanent exhibition now reveals its 800 years of history.
Riverscapes - Rhine, Mosel and Elbe 14.05.2014

Germany's rivers and the many sights along them are fascinating and diverse. We take a tour on the Rhine, along the Mosel and up the Elbe to the bizarre cliffs and jagged rocks of the region known as Saxon Switzerland.
Hike the craggy mountains of Germany's Saxon Switzerland 10.09.2013

Germany is home to 67 regions nicknamed after its southern neighbor. But only the one in Saxony earned its moniker from a pair of Swiss artists. DW's Jefferson Chase took a hike along the region's famous Painters' Way.
The floods in East Germany are gone - and so are many tourists 29.07.2013

Hotels, restaurants and cafés in parts of eastern Germany that were heavily flooded last month are ready and waiting for tourists to come back. They urgently need the business.
