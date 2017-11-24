“Sarah’s Music – Contemporary Classical” is DW’s monthly program dedicated to the rich diversity of classical music. Presenter Sarah Willis gets up close and personal with the stars of the classical music world.

What motivates a star conductor like Sir Simon Rattle to rehearse Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana" with a children's choir? Find out on DW's "Sarah's Music - Contemporary Classical". In each edition of the monthly broadcast in English and German, Sarah Willis will present European concert highlights, showcase top events and welcome a star guest.