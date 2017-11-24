Visit the new DW website

Sarah's Music

“Sarah’s Music – Contemporary Classical” is DW’s monthly program dedicated to the rich diversity of classical music. Presenter Sarah Willis gets up close and personal with the stars of the classical music world.

What motivates a star conductor like Sir Simon Rattle to rehearse Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana" with a children's choir? Find out on DW's "Sarah's Music - Contemporary Classical". In each edition of the monthly broadcast in English and German, Sarah Willis will present European concert highlights, showcase top events and welcome a star guest.

16. Juni in Berlin DW-Moderatorin Sarah Willis mit dem Solo-Oboisten der Berliner Philharmoniker Albrecht Mayer.

Sarah's Music - Albrecht's Oboe 24.11.2017

Star oboist Albrecht Mayer is Sarah Willis´s guest on this episode of Sarah´s Music explaining and celebrating the oboe – the ‘Instrument of the Year 2017’!
25.01.2017 The American composer and conductor John Adams is this year´s Composer in Residence at the Berlin Philharmonic. In this episode he talks to Sarah Willis about composing, conducting and creative thinking (Berliner Philharmonie, Deutschland)

Sarah's Music - John Adams in Berlin 12.10.2017

The American composer and conductor John Adams is this year's Composer in Residence at the Berlin Philharmonic. In this episode he talks to Sarah Willis about composing, conducting and creative thinking.
Moderatorin Sarah Willis vor dem Londoner Kulturzentrum Barbican und wurde am 30.04.2017 von Chris Rowe

Sarah's Music - Sound Unbound at the Barbican 25.08.2017

Sarah Willis explores the Barbican Centre's Sound Unbound Festival and finds exciting music in every corner of the performing arts center including the London Symphony Orchestra and Sarah's own Pop-Up Horns event.
Sarah Willis vor der Oper in Sydney Datum: 30. Juli 15 Fotograf: Bernhard Fleischer (kein DWLer)

Sarah's Music - The Australian World Orchestra 11.08.2017

For this episode, Sarah is in Sydney, Australia, where some of Australia´s top classical musicians from home and abroad are performing as part of the unique Australian World Orchestra - conducted by Sir Simon Rattle.
06.2016 Sarah Willis mit jungen Hornisten bei der Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, Kalifornien (USA); Copyright: DW/G. Johnson

Sarah's Music - The Music Academy of the West 14.07.2017

Sarah Willis spends a day at the inspiring Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, where every summer, the halls and the beach are filled with music played by talented young musicians from all over the world.
Moderatorin Sarah Willis im Instrumentenraum der Berliner Philharmonie und wurde von Christopher Rowe am 21.06.2017

Sarah's Music - Sarah's Soloists 07.07.2017

Sarah Willis revisits some of her favourite soloists she has featured on Sarah's Music so far - we have had such wonderful stars from the music world on our programme!
4.2.2017 USA Miami Beach - Moderatorin Sarah Willis mit Mitgliedern der New World Symphony

Sarah's Music - New World Symphony in Miami 30.06.2017

Sarah Willis visits the New World Symphony in Miami and follows the preparations for a “Wallcast Concert”. She talks to conductor and co-founder Michael Tilson Thomas and explores the Gehry building - even the roof!
Das Bild zeigt Mitglieder des Afghan Women's Orchestra Zohra bei ihrem Auftritt in der Berliner Gedächtniskirche am 29.1.2017. Wir haben über Sarah Willis die uneingeschränkten Rechte bekommen, wenn folgender Credit verwendet wird: G.Beadle/WEF

Sarah's Music: The Afghan Women's Orchestra 19.05.2017

"Zohra," the Afghan Women's Orchestra, play in Berlin for the first time. Sarah Willis meets these brave and inspiring young musicians and speaks to the two female conductors about fighting for the right to play music.
April 2016 Sarah Willis in der The Cathedral at Greater Faith in New York

Sarah’s Music - Sarah's 'Non-Classical' Music 20.04.2017

Sarah revisits some of her favorite "non-classical" music featured on Sarah's Music so far. Instead of Beethoven, Mozart and Bach you will find jazz, gospel, house and musicals performed by the world's very best!
Titel: Sarah Willis und Mitglieder des Streichquartetts Brooklyn Rider Schlagworte: Sarah Willis, Brooklyn Rider, New York Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Bernhard Fleischer Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: Juni 2016 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: New York Bildbeschreibung: Sarah Willis und Mitglieder des Streichquartetts Brooklyn Rider Copyright: DW

Sarah's Music - Bagels with Brooklyn Rider 13.04.2017

Sarah spends the day with bagels and Brooklyn Rider, one of New York´s finest and most experimental string quartets. In this episode they play a concert at National Sawdust as part of the New York Philharmonic Biennial.
Violinistin Lisa Batiashvili mit Sarah Willis im Pierre Boulez Saal in Berlin. DW, Christopher Rowe, 9. März 2017

Sarah's Music - Lisa Batiashvili in the Pierre Boulez Saal 24.03.2017

Sarah Willis meets star violinist Lisa Batiashvili preparing for her first performance in the Pierre Boulez Saal in Berlin and top concert hall acoustician Yasuhisa Toyota reveals how to create such a perfect acoustic.
Motiv: Sarah Willis und der US-amerikanische Theaterregisseur Peter Sellars Fotograf: © DW / C. Rowe Datum 26.01.2016

Sarah's Music Communicators 16.03.2017

Revisit five of Sarah's favorite music communicators from the series. These people in the classical music world are passionate about what they do and each one has unique ideas for communicating their love of music.
1. Oktober 2016 in Bonn Sarah Willis und François-Xavier Roth beim Beethovenfest Bonn Fotograf: Schmidt Copyright: DW

Sarah's Music: Ta ta ta taaaaa! - Beethoven's Fifth 03.03.2017

Sarah Willis takes a look at the most iconic piece of music in the world, Ludwig van Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, with the help of conductor François-Xavier Roth and his orchestra Les Siècles at the Beethovenfest in Bonn.
2016 Elektro-Musiker Henrik Schwarz und Hornistin Sarah Willis copyright: DW/ M. Wilhelm

Sarah's Music: Henrik Schwarz - Beats without borders 17.02.2017

Sarah talks about beats and musical borders with Germany's top electronic and club music composer - the DJ and producer, Henrik Schwarz. He combines his music and the classical world with the German Chamber Orchestra.
2016 Sarah Willis beim Ice Music Festival (Geilo, Norwegen); Copyright: DW/M. Roddewig

Sarah's Music: Ice Music Festival in Norway 04.02.2017

Sarah visits the world's only Ice Music Festival in Geilo, Norway, where all the music instruments are made out of ice and the concerts are held outdoors. We had to dress warmly for this one!
Sarah Willis mit Katia and Marielle Labèque beim Beethovenfest Bonn 2016. Foto. J.Gröllmann/ DW

Sarah's Music - Breakdancing in Bonn 19.01.2017

This wonderful combination of Katia and Marielle Labèque, a rock guitarist, a drummer and seven breakdancers electrify the audience with David Chalmin's modern day version of Romeo and Juliet at the Beethovenfest.
