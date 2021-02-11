Visit the new DW website

Sami Khedira

Sami Khedira came up through the VfB Stuttgart youth system and made his debut with the first team as a 19-year-old in 2006, and was part of the squad that the Bundesliga title in 2007. He now plays for Juventus.

The Stuttgart native left the Swabians in 2010 to play his trade with Real Madrid, before moving on to Italian giants Juventus in 2015. Khedira, whose father hails from Tunisia, has made 73 appearances for Germany and was part of Joachim Löw's 2014 World Cup-winning squad.

Sami Khedira - Germany's unsung hero 11.02.2021

Sami Khedira is back in the Bundesliga. Can he help save Hertha from relegation? He's seen a lot and won trophies in Europe's top leagues. But why is he so underrated?
U19 VfB Stuttgart - U17, U 17 SpVgg Greuther F¸rth Deutschland, Stuttgart, 01.03.2020, Fussball, B-Junioren, Bundesliga, S¸d/S¸dwest, Saison 2019/2020, U17 VfB Stuttgart - U17 SpVgg Greuther F¸rth: Sami Khedira Juventus Turin. *** U19 VfB Stuttgart U17 SpVgg Greuther F¸rth Germany, Stuttgart, 01 03 2020, Football, B Juniors, Bundesliga, South Southwest, Season 2019 2020, U17 VfB Stuttgart U17 SpVgg Greuther F¸rth Sami Khedira Juventus Turin

Bundesliga: 2014 World Cup winner Sami Khedira joins Hertha Berlin 01.02.2021

Hertha Berlin have made their move for World Cup winner Sami Khedira as the club looks to avoid relegation. The former Stuttgart midfielder arrives from Juventus, where he had fallen out of favor.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 17: Sami Khedira of Germany is greeted by Joachim Loew, Manager of Germany as he is substituted off during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group F match between Germany and Mexico at Luzhniki Stadium on June 17, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

World Cup 2018: Can Joachim Löw keep faith with old guard after Mexico loss? 18.06.2018

Germany's loss to Mexico in their World Cup opener was no fluke. They were out-run, out-thought and out-fought by their opponents. The display poses Joachim Löw serious questions about some of his most trusted players.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Basel vs Manchester City - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - February 13, 2018 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their fourth goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Ilkay Gündogan stars in City rout as Juventus and Tottenham produce thriller 13.02.2018

Joachim Löw watched on as German international Ilkay Gündogan inspired seemingly unstoppable Manchester City to a 4-0 win. In Turin, Sami Khedira had less luck as Tottenham fought back to draw with Juventus.

08.10.2016 8. Oktober 2016: Hamburg, Fußball WM-Qualifikation: Deutschland - Tschechien: Deutschlands Spieler bei der Nationalhymne: Toni Kroos und Sami Khedira. Foto: Thomas Eisenhuth/dpa (HINWEIS: NUTZUNG FÜR DEN BILDFUNK NUR NACH RÜCKSPRACHE) | Verwendung weltweit

Champions League: Germany's top central midfielders do battle in last 16 12.02.2018

The Champions League returns on Tuesday, with Bayern Munich the only Bundesliga team left standing. But there's plenty of German interest, with four of the country's top central midfielders clashing in the next two days.
Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Czech Republic vs Germany - Prague, Czech Republic - September 1, 2017 Germany’s Mats Hummels celebrates scoring their second goal with Joshua Kimmich and team mates REUTERS/David W Cerny

Joachim Löw to ring the changes as Germany seek early qualification 03.09.2017

While Germany’s record in Group C has been perfect, their performance in Prague was anything but. Coach Joachim Löw is to make changes against Norway with his side on the brink of qualifying for World Cup 2018.
SOCHI, RUSSIA - JUNE 29: Julian Draxler of Germany takes a free kick during the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 Semi-Final between Germany and Mexico at Fisht Olympic Stadium on June 29, 2017 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Thomas Müller and Julian Draxler given vote of confidence ahead of qualifiers 30.08.2017

Thomas Müller and Julian Draxler may be out of favor at their clubs but they remain key figures for the national team as Joachim Löw counts on experience. But midfielder veteran Sami Khedira could be a doubt.
Bundestrainer Joachim Löw spielt am 25.03.2017 während des Abschlusstrainings der Fußball-Nationalmannschaft im Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in Baku (Aserbaidschan) den Ball. Deutschland tritt in der WM-Qualifiaktion am 25.03. gegen Aserbaidschan an. Foto: Marius Becker/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany seek to continue perfect qualifying campaign in Azerbaijan 25.03.2017

His team haven't conceded since Euro 2016 and have a perfect World Cup qualifying record but coach Joachim Löw still wants more. An improving Azerbaijan hope to throw a spanner in the works on Sunday.
11.10.2016 Fußball: WM-Qualifikation, Deutschland - Nordirland, Gruppenphase, Gruppe C, 3. Spieltag am 11.10.2016 in der HDI-Arena in Hannover (Niedersachsen). Deutschlands Sami Khedira jubelt nach seinem Tor zum 2:0 mit Mario Götze (l) und Thomas Müller (r). Foto: Friso Gentsch/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

World Cup qualifying: Germany breeze past Northern Ireland to keep perfect record 11.10.2016

First half goals from Julian Draxler and Sami Khedira were enough for Germany to beat Northern Ireland and maintain a perfect start to their qualifying campaign. The hosts were rarely troubled by their Group C rivals.
02.07.2016 M47, Match 47, Fußball, International, EM 2016, UEFA, EURO 2016, Europameisterschaft 2016, Nationalmannschaft,Viertelfinale GER, Deutschland - ITA, Italien 6:5 n.E. (1:1 n.V.) Bundestrainer Trainer Coach Jogi Joachim Löw Loew, Gestik, Geste, GER Bastian Schweinsteiger, Einwechslung +++ (C) picture-alliance/augenklick/firo Sportphoto

Löw: Schweinsteiger will start against France in semifinal 07.07.2016

Germany coach Joachim Löw says captain Bastian Schweinsteiger will replace the injured Sami Khedira for Thursday's Euro 2016 semifinal clash with France. But Löw is more guarded when it comes to the rest of the side.
04.07.2016 Football Soccer - Euro 2016 - Germany News Conference - Stade Camille Fournier, Evian-Les-Bains, France - 4/7/16 - Germany's coach Joachim Loew during news conference. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse (c) Reuters/D. Balibouse

Injuries, Hummels suspension present Löw with fresh jigsaw puzzle 04.07.2016

Coach Joachim Löw is facing some tricky personnel choices ahead of Germany's semifinal with France. After having a full squad against Italy, Löw will have to do without key players like Mats Hummels and Sami Khedira.
02.07.2016 Germany's Mario Gomez grimaces in pain during the Euro 2016 quarterfinal soccer match between Germany and Italy, at the Nouveau Stade in Bordeaux, France, Saturday, July 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) | Copyright: picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Probst

Gomez out, Khedira and Schweinsteiger doubts for rest of Euro 2016 03.07.2016

The German FA has confirmed that striker Mario Gomez has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Midfielders Sami Khedira and Bastian Schweinsteiger are doubts for Thursday's semifinal.
12.06.2016 *** Tor zum 2 zu 0. Bastian Schweinsteiger (Deutschland) jubelt mit Manuel Neuer (Deutschland) ueber sein Tor zum 2 zu 0. GES/ Fussball/ Euro 2016: Deutschland - Ukraine, 12.06.2016 Football / Soccer: Euro 2016: Germany - Ukraine, Lille, France, June 12, 2016 | Verwendung weltweit © picture-alliance/augenklick/GES/M. Giliar

Opinion: Schweinsteiger is still a key player for Germany 13.06.2016

The strong play of Toni Kroos and Sami Khedira against Ukraine showed that Germany do not need Bastian Schweinsteiger to win games. But the Germany captain proved his worth in a different way.
04.06.2016 Deutschland, Gelsenkirchen, 04.06.2016, Fussball, FIFA, Länderspiel, Deutschland DFB - Ungarn (2:0): Bastian Schweinsteiger (Deutschland). Foto: Robin Rudel Copyright: picture alliance/Pressefoto Rudel

Euro 2016: Bastian Schweinsteiger says he's fitter than at 2014 World Cup 06.06.2016

Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger has played less than half an hour of football since March but insists he’s in better shape than he was when Germany won the World Cup two years ago.
Mario Gomez (Deutschland) jubelt ueber sein Tor zum 1 zu 0 mit Mario Goetze (Deutschland) und Leroy Sane (Deutschland). GES/ Fussball/ Laenderspiel, Freundschaftsspiel: Deutschland - Slowakei, 29.05.2016-- Football/ Soccer Friendly Match: Germany vs Slovakia, Augsburg, May 29, 2016 -- | Verwendung weltweit

Player ratings from Germany’s 3-1 loss to Slovakia 29.05.2016

The World Cup champions struggled again, and the rain was not an excuse. Though some made strong cases for making Joachim Löw’s final squad for the Euros, others had disappointing performances in an important tune-up.
28.03.2016 Portrait, Portraet, Portrvßt, Kopf Sami KHEDIRA (Deutschland). Fussball: Pressekonferenz / PK, Deutsche Fussball-Nationalmannschaft der Maenner in Muenchen, 28.03.2016 Football / Soccer: German National Team Men, Mediaconference, pressconference Muenchen, Germany, March 28, 2016 © picture-alliance/dpa/M. Gilliar

Sami Khedira ready to end Germany's Italian curse 28.03.2016

After defeat to England, Germany's stand-in captain Sami Khedira is ready to lead again. Germany face their bogey team in Munich on Tuesday and must improve if the midfielder is to get a better ending this time.
