Sami Khedira came up through the VfB Stuttgart youth system and made his debut with the first team as a 19-year-old in 2006, and was part of the squad that the Bundesliga title in 2007. He now plays for Juventus.

The Stuttgart native left the Swabians in 2010 to play his trade with Real Madrid, before moving on to Italian giants Juventus in 2015. Khedira, whose father hails from Tunisia, has made 73 appearances for Germany and was part of Joachim Löw's 2014 World Cup-winning squad.