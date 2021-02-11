Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Sami Khedira came up through the VfB Stuttgart youth system and made his debut with the first team as a 19-year-old in 2006, and was part of the squad that the Bundesliga title in 2007. He now plays for Juventus.
The Stuttgart native left the Swabians in 2010 to play his trade with Real Madrid, before moving on to Italian giants Juventus in 2015. Khedira, whose father hails from Tunisia, has made 73 appearances for Germany and was part of Joachim Löw's 2014 World Cup-winning squad.
Germany's loss to Mexico in their World Cup opener was no fluke. They were out-run, out-thought and out-fought by their opponents. The display poses Joachim Löw serious questions about some of his most trusted players.
The Champions League returns on Tuesday, with Bayern Munich the only Bundesliga team left standing. But there's plenty of German interest, with four of the country's top central midfielders clashing in the next two days.
First half goals from Julian Draxler and Sami Khedira were enough for Germany to beat Northern Ireland and maintain a perfect start to their qualifying campaign. The hosts were rarely troubled by their Group C rivals.