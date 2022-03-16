Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In response, NATO deployed additional forces to Eastern Europe, and tens of thousands of people fled the country — while others remained to fight.

Russia launched a full-scale attack from multiple directions on Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after several weeks of building up troops on the country's border. In response, NATO deployed troops to member states in the region while tens of thousands of Ukrainians fled the country and others took up arms against Russian soldiers. As people took to the streets across Russia to protest President Vladimir Putin's invasion, the EU, US and allied countries introduced sanctions. DW content on the invasion and its fallout is collated on this page.

Turkey tourism threatened by war in Ukraine

Turkey tourism threatened by war in Ukraine 16.03.2022

Turkey's economy has been facing massive problems for years, and the country is set to suffer even more due to Russia's war in Ukraine as tourism takes another hit.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Russian demands becoming 'more realistic' — live updates

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Russian demands becoming 'more realistic' — live updates 16.03.2022

Ukraine's president offered a more positive appraisal of talks with Russia in his overnight video address. He will again speak to the US Congress later on Wednesday. Follow DW for the latest.
Ukraine: 20,000 civilians flee war-torn city of Mariupol — as it happened

Ukraine: 20,000 civilians flee war-torn city of Mariupol — as it happened 15.03.2022

The EU has increased the scope of its sanctions against Russia while thousands flee besieged cities along humanitarian corridors. Follow DW for the latest.
AfricaLink on Air — 15 March 2022

AfricaLink on Air — 15 March 2022 15.03.2022

Ethiopian rights body claims they're being prosecuted after release of report on abuses+++ Somalia elections conclusion uncertain as deadline closes in+++ The tale of Kenya's bodaboda menace+++Zimbabwe's project to curb community water woes+++Day 20 of Russia invasion of Ukraine
War in Ukraine: How do people drum up courage?

War in Ukraine: How do people drum up courage? 15.03.2022

People are awed by the bravery of the Ukrainian people, and of Russians protesting against their state despite all risks. Where does courage come from?
Russia-Ukraine war risks greater carbon pollution despite boost to clean energy

Russia-Ukraine war risks greater carbon pollution despite boost to clean energy 15.03.2022

Plans to quit Russian oil and gas could push emissions higher if it slows down the phase-out of coal and locks in reliance on liquefied natural gas.
Fact Check: Is Russia using butterfly mines in Ukraine?

Fact Check: Is Russia using butterfly mines in Ukraine? 15.03.2022

PFM-1, known as "butterfly mines," look like toys and are therefore particularly dangerous for children. Russia has been accused of using the weapons in the war against Ukraine, but is there evidence for this?
Ukraine's economy is more than just wheat and commodities

Ukraine's economy is more than just wheat and commodities 15.03.2022

Following independence in 1991, Ukraine's economic development was hamstrung by corruption, capital flight and a lack of reforms. Recent improvements are now being threatened by Russia's war in the country.

Moldovan farmers feel the consequences of war in Ukraine

Moldovan farmers feel the consequences of war in Ukraine 14.03.2022

Moldovan apple farmers are feeling the consequences of Russia's war in Ukraine. Their main trade route through the Ukrainian port of Odesa has been cut off.

Ukrainian refugees: Can Berlin cope with the influx?

Ukrainian refugees: Can Berlin cope with the influx? 14.03.2022

The first German stop for most Ukrainians fleeing war at home is Berlin's main train station. Despite a surfeit of volunteers and the best efforts of aid organizations, the work remains challenging and heartbreaking.

Russia seeks military aid from China — reports

Russia seeks military aid from China — reports 14.03.2022

According to US media reports, Russia has asked Beijing for military equipment to use in its invasion of Ukraine. Chinese and US diplomats are due to meet on Monday to discuss the war in Ukraine.
SIPRI: Europe is the main focus for weapons exporters

SIPRI: Europe is the main focus for weapons exporters 13.03.2022

Even before the Ukraine war broke out, European weapons imports saw a marked increase, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute SIPRI. And the figures for 2021 were a sign of things to come.
Ukraine: Talks with Russia could yield results in days, Kyiv says — as it happened

Ukraine: Talks with Russia could yield results in days, Kyiv says — as it happened 13.03.2022

Russia and Ukraine have both signaled progress in cease-fire talks despite the ongoing violence. Moscow said it had targeted "foreign mercenaries" in a rocket attack which hit western Ukraine.
Opinion: Europe and Ukraine — a victory for the timid

Opinion: Europe and Ukraine — a victory for the timid 13.03.2022

At the start of the war in Ukraine, the EU acted decisively. But now, when it comes to Ukrainian membership in the EU, it behaves cautiously, says DW's Barbara Wesel, even while it continues to buy Russian gas and oil.

Berliners take to the streets in support of Ukraine

Berliners take to the streets in support of Ukraine 13.03.2022

Tens of thousands of people spilled into the streets of Berlin to demand peace in Ukraine. Many waved Ukrainian flags or held banners with slogans opposing the Russian invasion.

Can Venezuela help tame global energy prices?

Can Venezuela help tame global energy prices? 13.03.2022

In a bid to cushion the impact of the US ban on Russian oil imports, Washington is aiming to help increase production in countries like Iran, Saudi Arabia and even heavily sanctioned Venezuela.
Show more articles