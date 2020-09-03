 Russian through and through | Music | DW | 03.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Russian through and through

"Beethoven is the sun that shines over everyone," says Vladimir Fedossiev, conducting Russian composers nurtured in Beethoven's sun.

Listen to audio 54:58

Concert Hour: Legendary conductor, part one

Your ticket to the German classical music festival scene: Concert Hour has the picks of the season — from the Schwetzingen Festival to the Bayreuth Festival and the Beethovenfest in Bonn, two hours of music updated regularly.

Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.

This time, we hear Russian composers who were nurtured in Beethoven's sun: Mussorgsky, Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky.
 

Part one:

Our featured orchestra was founded in 1930 as the Moscow Radio Symphony Orchestra. Now called the Tchaikovsky Orchestra, it still resides in the majestic House of Radio in central Moscow. Even in the most reactionary Soviet era years, it was an orchestra with a reputation for being open to the world and fond of discovery — premiering the music of contemporary composers like Miaskovsky, Khachaturian, Shostakovich and Prokofiev. 

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Legendary conductor, part two

Perhaps setting a record for length of partnership of a conductor and an orchestra, Vladimir Fedossiev has been its principal conductor since 1974. He explained his ethos to DW thus: "Every musician who comes to us from the conservatory is technically schooled. He knows what notes to play, and with which fingers. I'm interested in something else: a sense of community. My sound image is that of a chorus. I was trained in choral music and seek the thing that happens when a hundred people unite in a spiritual excitement. I seek to transfer this feeling of sound to an orchestra."

 

Modest Mussorgsky
Night on Bald Mountain, arranged by Nikolai Rimski-Korsakov  

Sergei Prokofiev
Violin concerto No. 2 in G Minor, op. 63  

Johann Sebastian Bach 
Violin Partita No. 3, BWV 1006, 3rd movement  

performed by:
Nikita Boriso-Glebsky, violin 
Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Moscow
Vladimir I. Fedossiev, conductor

Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the World Conference Center, Bonn on September 29, 2019 
 

Eduard Lalo
Guitar. Character piece in B Minor for violin and piano, op. 28    (excerpt) 

performed by:
Nikita Boriso-Glebsky, violin  
Jean-Philippe Collard, piano
on Fuga Libera FUG594  

 

Part two:

This hour, maestro Vladimir Fedossiev conducts a musical depiction of the hero Manfred, who dares to venture into the underworld. We'll also hear from an up-and-coming young pianist. 

Tomoki Kitamura interviewed by Rick Fulker (S. Metzler)

Tomoki Kitamura in conversation with DW's Rick Fulker


Helmut Lachenmann
Wiegenlied (Cradle Song) 

Claude Debussy
Claire de lune

performed by:
Tomoki Kitamura, piano

Recorded by Deutsche Welle (DW) in the Telekom Headquarters in Bonn on September 23, 2019
 

Pyotr Tchaikovsky
Manfred Symphony in B Minor nach Lord Byron, op. 58      

Georgy Sviridov 
"Snow Storm", musical illustrations after Pushkin for orchestra (excerpt) 

performed by:
Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Moscow
Vladimir I. Fedossiev, conductor

Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the World Conference Center, Bonn on September 29, 2019  

DW recommends

A work for this moment: "A German Requiem" by Brahms

With the coronavirus pandemic raging and no public performances in the forseeable future, the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen is streaming its acclaimed performance of Brahms' Requiem – free. (09.04.2020)  

From Joplin to Marsalis: Black composers matter as well

Classical music is a largely European, even Eurocentric art form. Yet there are largely neglected composers with African roots worth getting familiar with.  

Coronavirus-era concert-going: Exploring the new normal

Performance activities are picking up in Germany. Our reporter went to find out how it feels to sit in a philharmonic hall with standards slightly loosened.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: Legendary conductor, part one  

Advertisement

Film

Filmszene Die Blechtrommel von Volker Schlöndorff (Imago/AGD)

Germany's first Oscar-winning feature film: 'The Tin Drum' returns

Forty years ago, Volker Schlöndorff's "The Tin Drum" won the Academy Award for best foreign film. A digitally restored version is now released in theaters.  

Arts.21

Southafrican author and publisher Zukiswa Wanner, Goethe Medal awardee 2020 (Brian Otieno)

Goethe Medal 2020: Zukiswa Wanner

South African writer and publisher Zukiswa Wanner is a savvy networker. During the lockdown in Nairobi, she started a pan-African literary festival. She's a citizen of the world and a role model for an entire generation.  

Music

Musicians of the Vienna Philharmonic stand and receive ovations (DW/R. Fulker)

The Salzburg Festival defies the coronavirus

The prominent Austrian festival of music and drama was one of the very few to take place at all: Impressions from the last days at the Salzburg Festival.  

Arts

Actors Tobias Moretti (Jedermann), Caroline Peters (Buhlschaft) on stage performing in front of a giant pink cake with candles (SF/Matthias Horn)

Salzburg Festival director: 'Arts are indispensable'

Markus Hinterhäuser made the festival possible in the pandemic, but would find another such season difficult to imagine. He told DW why it was all still worth it.  

Culture

Michelle Obama (Getty Images/J. Bachman)

Michelle Obama kicks off new podcast series with Barack

The podcast, the first in a partnership signed between the Obamas' production company Higher Ground and streaming service Spotify, comes at a time of ongoing civil unrest. Barack Obama is the first guest on July 29.  