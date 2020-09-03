Russian through and through

"Beethoven is the sun that shines over everyone," says Vladimir Fedossiev, conducting Russian composers nurtured in Beethoven's sun.
Your ticket to the German classical music festival scene: Concert Hour has the picks of the season — from the Schwetzingen Festival to the Bayreuth Festival and the Beethovenfest in Bonn, two hours of music updated regularly.
Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.
This time, we hear Russian composers who were nurtured in Beethoven's sun: Mussorgsky, Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky.
Part one:
Our featured orchestra was founded in 1930 as the Moscow Radio Symphony Orchestra. Now called the Tchaikovsky Orchestra, it still resides in the majestic House of Radio in central Moscow. Even in the most reactionary Soviet era years, it was an orchestra with a reputation for being open to the world and fond of discovery — premiering the music of contemporary composers like Miaskovsky, Khachaturian, Shostakovich and Prokofiev.
Perhaps setting a record for length of partnership of a conductor and an orchestra, Vladimir Fedossiev has been its principal conductor since 1974. He explained his ethos to DW thus: "Every musician who comes to us from the conservatory is technically schooled. He knows what notes to play, and with which fingers. I'm interested in something else: a sense of community. My sound image is that of a chorus. I was trained in choral music and seek the thing that happens when a hundred people unite in a spiritual excitement. I seek to transfer this feeling of sound to an orchestra."
Modest Mussorgsky
Night on Bald Mountain, arranged by Nikolai Rimski-Korsakov
Sergei Prokofiev
Violin concerto No. 2 in G Minor, op. 63
Johann Sebastian Bach
Violin Partita No. 3, BWV 1006, 3rd movement
performed by:
Nikita Boriso-Glebsky, violin
Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Moscow
Vladimir I. Fedossiev, conductor
Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the World Conference Center, Bonn on September 29, 2019
Eduard Lalo
Guitar. Character piece in B Minor for violin and piano, op. 28 (excerpt)
performed by:
Nikita Boriso-Glebsky, violin
Jean-Philippe Collard, piano
on Fuga Libera FUG594
Part two:
This hour, maestro Vladimir Fedossiev conducts a musical depiction of the hero Manfred, who dares to venture into the underworld. We'll also hear from an up-and-coming young pianist.
Helmut Lachenmann
Wiegenlied (Cradle Song)
Claude Debussy
Claire de lune
performed by:
Tomoki Kitamura, piano
Recorded by Deutsche Welle (DW) in the Telekom Headquarters in Bonn on September 23, 2019
Pyotr Tchaikovsky
Manfred Symphony in B Minor nach Lord Byron, op. 58
Georgy Sviridov
"Snow Storm", musical illustrations after Pushkin for orchestra (excerpt)
performed by:
Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Moscow
Vladimir I. Fedossiev, conductor
Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the World Conference Center, Bonn on September 29, 2019
With the coronavirus pandemic raging and no public performances in the forseeable future, the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen is streaming its acclaimed performance of Brahms' Requiem – free. (09.04.2020)
Classical music is a largely European, even Eurocentric art form. Yet there are largely neglected composers with African roots worth getting familiar with.