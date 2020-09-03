Russian through and through

Your ticket to the German classical music festival scene: Concert Hour has the picks of the season — from the Schwetzingen Festival to the Bayreuth Festival and the Beethovenfest in Bonn, two hours of music updated regularly.

Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.

This time, we hear Russian composers who were nurtured in Beethoven's sun: Mussorgsky, Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky.



Part one:

Our featured orchestra was founded in 1930 as the Moscow Radio Symphony Orchestra. Now called the Tchaikovsky Orchestra, it still resides in the majestic House of Radio in central Moscow. Even in the most reactionary Soviet era years, it was an orchestra with a reputation for being open to the world and fond of discovery — premiering the music of contemporary composers like Miaskovsky, Khachaturian, Shostakovich and Prokofiev.

Listen to audio 54:59 Concert Hour: Legendary conductor, part two

Perhaps setting a record for length of partnership of a conductor and an orchestra, Vladimir Fedossiev has been its principal conductor since 1974. He explained his ethos to DW thus: "Every musician who comes to us from the conservatory is technically schooled. He knows what notes to play, and with which fingers. I'm interested in something else: a sense of community. My sound image is that of a chorus. I was trained in choral music and seek the thing that happens when a hundred people unite in a spiritual excitement. I seek to transfer this feeling of sound to an orchestra."

Modest Mussorgsky

Night on Bald Mountain, arranged by Nikolai Rimski-Korsakov

Sergei Prokofiev

Violin concerto No. 2 in G Minor, op. 63

Johann Sebastian Bach

Violin Partita No. 3, BWV 1006, 3rd movement

performed by:

Nikita Boriso-Glebsky, violin

Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Moscow

Vladimir I. Fedossiev, conductor

Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the World Conference Center, Bonn on September 29, 2019



Eduard Lalo

Guitar. Character piece in B Minor for violin and piano, op. 28 (excerpt)

performed by:

Nikita Boriso-Glebsky, violin

Jean-Philippe Collard, piano

on Fuga Libera FUG594

Part two:

This hour, maestro Vladimir Fedossiev conducts a musical depiction of the hero Manfred, who dares to venture into the underworld. We'll also hear from an up-and-coming young pianist.

Tomoki Kitamura in conversation with DW's Rick Fulker



Helmut Lachenmann

Wiegenlied (Cradle Song)

Claude Debussy

Claire de lune

performed by:

Tomoki Kitamura, piano

Recorded by Deutsche Welle (DW) in the Telekom Headquarters in Bonn on September 23, 2019



Pyotr Tchaikovsky

Manfred Symphony in B Minor nach Lord Byron, op. 58

Georgy Sviridov

"Snow Storm", musical illustrations after Pushkin for orchestra (excerpt)

performed by:

Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Moscow

Vladimir I. Fedossiev, conductor

Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the World Conference Center, Bonn on September 29, 2019