 Roger Federer wins match against fellow tennis legend Serena Williams | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 01.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Roger Federer wins match against fellow tennis legend Serena Williams

Roger Federer has emerged victorious in his first-ever on-court encounter with legend Serena Williams. The two faced each other in a mixed-doubles match at the Hopman Cup in Australia.

2019 Hopman Cup - Day 4 - Serena Williams und Roger Federer (Getty Images/P. Kane)

Defending champions Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland beat Americans Serena Williams and Frances Tiafoe 4-2, 4-3 (5-3) at Perth's RAC Arena on Tuesday in what had been the most highly anticipated match of this year's Hopman Cup, an annual mixed-team tennis tournament.

This was the first time that Federer and Williams, who are now both 37 and have a total of 43 Grand Slam single titles between them, had ever faced each other on the court, and after the match the two legends paid tribute to each other.

Williams said it was "super cool" that they did finally get to play against each other.

"The guy is great, he's the greatest of all time. Both on and off the court he has such charisma," Williams said.

For his part, Federer described Williams a "great champion."

"I was nervous returning. People talk about her serve so much and I see why it is such a wonderful serve because you just can't read it," he said.

The victory for Federer and Bencic meant that Switzerland defeated the United States 2-1 in their round-robin Group B session after Federer had beaten Tiafoe 6-4, 6-1 and Williams had overcome Bencic 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in their singles matches. 

Eight countries are competing in two groups at the tournament, which serves as a warm-up to the first Grand Slam event of the season, the Australian Open in Melbourne.

On Wednesday, Germany's Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev face France's Alize Cornet and Lucas Pouille of France, while Australians Ash Barty and Matt Ebden take on Garbine Muguruza and David Ferrer of Spain. 

pfd/ (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

ATP Finals: Inspired Zverev crowned champion after victory over Djokovic

Germany's Alexander Zverev claimed the biggest win of his career, beating world number one Novak Djokovic to win the season finale in London. Zverev becomes the first German to win the event since Boris Becker in 1995. (18.11.2018)  

What will 2019 bring for Angelique Kerber?

Angelique Kerber is set to embark upon the 2019 tennis season with a new coach and renewed energy. Having won Wimbledon in 2018, the only Grand Slam missing from the German tennis star's collection is the French Open. (26.12.2018)  

Wimbledon: Federer and Williams show age is nothing but a number

While the football World Cup dominates the sporting headlines at the moment, Roger Federer and Serena Williams continue to make their own headlines at the 132nd edition of Wimbledon. (04.07.2018)  

Related content

Tennis US Open 2018 Rafael Nadal - Nikoloz Basilashvili

US Open: Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams reach quarterfinals 03.09.2018

Rafael Nadal cruised through the US Open round of 16 on his quest to reach a second consecutive final. Serena Williams survived a strong challenge, keeping alive her hopes of winning the last Grand Slam of the season.

Wimbledon Championships 2018 | Roger Federer, Schweiz

Wimbledon: Roger Federer cruises, Serena Williams seeks her rhythm 02.07.2018

Roger Federer had little trouble advancing to the second round of the third Grand Slam event of the season. Serena Williams had to work a little harder as she made a successful return to Wimbledon.

Britain Wimbledon Tennis

What will 2019 bring for Angelique Kerber? 26.12.2018

Angelique Kerber is set to embark upon the 2019 tennis season with a new coach and renewed energy. Having won Wimbledon in 2018, the only Grand Slam missing from the German tennis star's collection is the French Open.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 