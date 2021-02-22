Born in:

Derby, United Kingdom

Languages:

English, German & French

Degrees/Journalistic Experience:

I have a Masters in Broadcast Journalism from City University, London and I have been making radio and TV since I was a teenager.

With DW since:

2019

Favourite Quote:

“Vision is the art of seeing things invisible.” - Jonathan Swift (my favourite writer growing up)

Personal Hero:

My nan. She’s a general class act, plus she did charity work at the local hospital until the age of 90. If I can proceed through life with the same generosity and good nature, I will consider mine a life well lived.

7 things I would like to do if I were given the chance: