Born in:
Derby, United Kingdom
Languages:
English, German & French
Degrees/Journalistic Experience:
I have a Masters in Broadcast Journalism from City University, London and I have been making radio and TV since I was a teenager.
With DW since:
2019
Favourite Quote:
“Vision is the art of seeing things invisible.” - Jonathan Swift (my favourite writer growing up)
Personal Hero:
My nan. She’s a general class act, plus she did charity work at the local hospital until the age of 90. If I can proceed through life with the same generosity and good nature, I will consider mine a life well lived.
