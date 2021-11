Cristo de la Concordia in Cochabamba, Bolivia

The statue, which is over 34 meters high, is the second tallest statue of Christ in the world after the Christ the King statue in Poland. It was modeled after the Rio monument and weighs more than 2,000 tons. The arms have a span of 32.87 meters (roughly 108 feet), and the top can be reached after climbing 1,399 steps. Construction work was completed on November 20, 1994.