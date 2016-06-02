Rights groups call for ceasefire in Cameroon

More than 35 human rights organizations have signed an open letter calling for a ceasefire in Cameroon after attackers armed with guns and machetes stormed a school in Kumba on Saturday. At least seven pupils were killed and more than a dozen wounded in the attack.

Signatories to the letter include organizations from Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States as well as Africa-based rights groups.

The letter, published by Global Campaign for Peace and Justice in Cameroon, stresses that Cameroon's Anglophone conflict needs a political, rather than a military solution.

Two English-speaking regions of Cameroon, Southwest and Northwest provinces, have become the center of a fight for secession from the French-speaking majority areas. The conflict has claimed more than 3,000 lives and forced over 700,000 people to flee their homes since it flared in 2017.

The letter, published on Tuesday, calls on the United Nations to obtain a ceasefire, and diplomats and their countries to use all means responsible, including sanctions, to encourage both Anglophone separatists and government forces to put down their weapons.

It also accuses the government of President Paul Biya of urging children to return to school, but doing little to protect their safety.

Separatists have often targeted schoolchildren for attending classes in spite of a school boycott promoted by the insurgents.

After the killing of the schoolchildren, United Nations' secretary-general Antonio Guterres asked Cameroonian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and hold those responsible accountable. The Yaounde government has blamed separatist militants for the attack.