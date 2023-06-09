Rest Right to Beat Stress
Beating burnout
Burnout, says the WHO, is a constant feeling of exhaustion, often combined with poor work performance. It can be linked to depression. Sufferers need medical help - and to learn ways to ease stress.
Rest your way healthy!
Noise, social pressure, physical exertion - different things exhaust us. So we need different ways to recover. Recent findings in recovery research.
The vacation remedy!
Vacations help us recover. Foreign surroundings and new activities give our brains fresh input. Time to head off and get active!
Social media stress
Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, WhatsApp - constant notifications distract the brain, leading to stress and exhaustion.
Mindfulness at school
Depression, anxiety, eating disorders. UNICEF says one in seven young people has a mental health issue. Schools are now bringing mindfulness to the classroom.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
FRI 09.06.2023 – 13:30 UTC
SAT 10.06.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 11.06.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 12.06.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 14.06.2023 – 06:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SAT 10.06.2023 – 09:30 UTC
WED 14.06.2023 – 06:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3