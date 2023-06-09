Rest Right to Beat Stress

Our body and mind need regular rest. And not just sleep. There are different ways to recover from stress and exhaustion - depending on the cause.

Image: ZDF

Beating burnout

Burnout, says the WHO, is a constant feeling of exhaustion, often combined with poor work performance. It can be linked to depression. Sufferers need medical help - and to learn ways to ease stress.

Image: DW

Rest your way healthy!

Noise, social pressure, physical exertion - different things exhaust us. So we need different ways to recover. Recent findings in recovery research.

Image: SWR

The vacation remedy!

Vacations help us recover. Foreign surroundings and new activities give our brains fresh input. Time to head off and get active!

Image: SWR

Social media stress

Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, WhatsApp - constant notifications distract the brain, leading to stress and exhaustion.

Image: NDR

Mindfulness at school

Depression, anxiety, eating disorders. UNICEF says one in seven young people has a mental health issue. Schools are now bringing mindfulness to the classroom.

