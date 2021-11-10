Visit the new DW website

Renewables

Never-ending energy supplies that also protect our climate - with solar and wind power, bio gas and hydropower, the future of our energy supply is secure.

We need to rethink our energy supply if we want to limit global warming. We need a global energy transition that dramatically reduces the use of fossil fuels and focuses on renewable alternatives instead. The burning of coal, oil and gas, releases vast quantities of greenhouse gas emissions that damage our climate. Sun, wind, water, biogas and biomass, on the other hand, are readily available and can sustainably supply us with clean energy.

When was the photo taken: July 22 Where was the photo taken: MMI mine near Radnevo Caption: Workers at the Troyanovo mine near Radnevo.

Is Bulgaria ready to give up coal? 10.11.2021

Under pressure from the European Union, Bulgaria has finally committed to giving up coal. But miners fear that the country has failed to plan for a transition to greener jobs.
Asia's largest solar popwer station, the Gujarat Solar Park, in Gujarat, India. It has an installed capacity of 1000 MW. Here workers wash dust off the panels to increase their efficiency. | Verwendung weltweit

4 ways to make solar panels more sustainable 17.08.2021

Solar panels provide the largest and cheapest source of renewable energy. But there is still room to reduce the high emissions created when building solar power infrastructure.

Was: Fabian Karthaus: Landwirt, Elektrotechniker und begeistert von Photovoltaik. Er betreibt eine Beerenplantage unter Photovoltaikmodulen. Die Kombination vom Anbau unter Modulen, die sogenannte Agri-Photovoltaik gilt als sehr zukunftsweisend weltweit und wird in immer mehr Ländern praktiziert. Fotograf: Gero Rueter Wo: Bei Paderborn Aufnahmedatum: Mai 2021

Farmers reap double benefits with solar power in fields 14.08.2021

Solar panels generate electricity in the fields, helping both farmers and climate protection. DW visits a German solar farm — and looks at other places this combination is paying off. How widely can agrovoltaics spread?
Sternhausen, Scherg (Acipenser stellatus), Portraet, Oesterreich | starry sturgeon, stellate sturgeon, sevruga (Acipenser stellatus), portrait, Austria

Hydropower dams threaten Georgia's haven for endangered sturgeon 11.08.2021

Sturgeon are among the world's most threatened species. A new hydropower project threatens one of their last breeding grounds in Georgia's Rioni River.

Beschreibung: The Siemens Gamesa factory in the northern English port city of Hull has been manufacturing wind turbine blades since it opened at the end of 2016. (Darf nur in Zusammenhang mit Global Ideas Bericht verwendet warden) Schlagworte: Global Ideas, Umwelt, Windenergie, Europa, Brexit Urheber: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Zeit: Unbekannt (aber irgendwann in 2017) Ort: Hull, UK

Siemens Gamesa analyzes disappointing results 04.08.2021

The CFO of Siemens Energy, Maria Ferraro, has said the German firm's wind-turbine subsidiary, Siemens Gamesa, faces "operational excellence issues" that need addressing after disappointing quarterly results.
Hier verdichten. Unterkannte des Fotos bitte die Hofanlage. Rechter Rand vom Bild die grüne Biogasanlage. Im Hintergrund sieht man dann die Windanlagen links Sprakebüll: Landwirtschaftlicher Betrieb, Biogasanlage und Firmensitz von Sonnenenergie Andresen GmbH. Im Hintergrund Wind und Solarparks von Sprakebüll Stichwörter: Sprakebüll, Solarenergie; Photovoltaik, Fotovoltaik Quelle: SEA, Rechtefrei

Sprakebüll: A German village embraces a solar future 02.08.2021

While Germany mulls over better solutions for a climate-friendly future, one northern village has already made the transition. And its residents say the benefits are worth every penny. DW pays a visit to Sprakebüll.
08. Juni 2021, Parque Eólico Matafongo,Dom Rep. Doch die erneuerbaren Energien sind auf dem Vormarsch: Neun große Windparks gibt es mittlerweile unter anderem. Hier im Windpark Matafongo laufen 17 Turbinen. Bei schweren Hurrikanes schalten sie sich von selber ab. Declaration: “I hereby declare that I took this photograph and am giving DW the right to use it online, including social media. In case the picture was taken by a third party, I do hold the rights to this image and DW is entitled to use it online and in social media.”

Making the switch to renewable energy in the Dominican Republic 01.07.2021

The Dominican Republic in the Caribbean is still heavily dependent on fossil fuels. But a push is underway to increase the use of wind and solar — and to convince critics that it's a good idea.

Urheber: Vrisoules Ort: Athens, Greece Beschreibung: Women from the activist group Vrisoules protest against hydrocarbon exploration in Greece. Nur in Zusammenhang mit Global Ideas Berichterstattung. Schlagworte: Global Ideas, Umwelt, Fracking, Öl, Griechenland, Protest -- via Jennifer Collins

In Greece, women activists sing and dance against oil and gas 01.04.2021

As other countries turn away from fossil fuel exploration, Greece is searching for oil and natural gas amid protests. But a global shift to renewables and the pandemic are complicating drilling plans. 
HUAINAN, CHINA - JUNE 16 2017: A Chinese state owned coal fired power plant is seen near a large floating solar farm project under construction by the Sungrow Power Supply Company on a lake caused by a collapsed and flooded coal mine on June 16, 2017 in Huainan, Anhui province, China. The floating solar field, billed as the largest in the world, is built on a part of the collapsed Panji No.1 coal mine that flooded over a decade ago due to over-mining, a common occurence in deep-well mining in China's coal heartland. When finished, the solar farm will be made up of more than 166,000 solar panels which convert sunlight to energy, and the site could potentially produce enough energy to power a city in Anhui province, regarded as one of the country's coal centers. Local officials say they are planning more projects like it, marking a significant shift in an area where long-term intensive coal mining has led to large areas of subsidence and environmental degradation. However, the energy transition has its challenges, primarily competitive pressure from the deeply-established coal industry that has at times led to delays in connecting solar projects to the state grid. Chinaâs government says it will spend over US $360 billion on clean energy projects by 2020 to help shift the country away from a dependence on fossil fuels, and earlier this year, Beijing canceled plans to build more than 100 coal-fired plants in a bid to ease overcapacity and limit carbon emissions. Already, China is the leading producer of solar energy, but it also remains the planetâs top emitter of greenhouse gases and accounts for about half of the worldâs total coal consumption. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

China generated half of global coal power in 2020: study 29.03.2021

A new report shows China was the only G20 country to see a significant jump in coal production last year. At the same time, European nations are shuttering coal plants at record rates.
März 2021 Stromausfälle gehören in Kenia zum Alltag. Das ist auch für viele Unternehmen ein großes Problem. Die Alternative: Solaranlagen, denn Sonne gibt es in Kenia satt. Da aber die meisten Firmen die nötige Anschubfinanzierung nicht aufbringen können, hilft ‚Ecoligo‘. Das deutsche Start-up finanziert die Solaranlage vor und unterstützt auch beim Aufbau.

Powering Kenya's flower farms with the sun 23.03.2021

High electricity costs pose a problem for businesses in Kenya. But a German startup wants to help them make the switch to affordable clean energy with crowd-funded solar modules.
Susan Astorga arbeitet als Müllsortiererin in Costa Rica, die Erlöse aus dem Verkauf von recycelbarem Material an Firmen kann sie behalten. Fotografin: Kaja Döhne/DW

Keeping water clean and waste-free in Costa Rica 04.03.2021

With most of its energy coming from renewables, the country has become a model for environmental protection. Now it is setting its sights on improving garbage management.

Im Bild: The Lagos slum of Ago Egun Bariga is a shanty village in Lagos without a school or other social amenities Credit: Fred Muvunyi (DW) Schlagwörter: Global Ideas, Nigeria, Lagos, Sanitation

Eco-toilets and solar lamps: A Lagos slum goes green 29.12.2020

In Nigeria’s largest city, living without clean water, electricity and sanitation is a reality for millions. Can living conditions be improved while reducing carbon emissions?
ARCHIV - Der Container Terminal Burchardkai (CTB) ist am 07.06.2013 im Hafen von Hamburg zu sehen. Europas größte Volkswirtschaft steht vor einem kräftigen Aufschwung. Bundeswirtschaftsminister Sigmar Gabriel (SPD) will seine ohnehin optimistische Prognose noch einmal leicht anheben. Foto: Marcus Brandt/dpa (zu dpa Deutschland vor Aufschwung und Beschäftigungsrekord vom 12.02.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Climate crisis: Is it time to ditch economic growth? 01.10.2020

Growth may be central to mainstream economics but nature has paid the price through pollution, waste and climate change. Some economists say it's time for a completely different approach.
05.04.2019 An exacavator loads soil onto a truck at an open coal mine near Mahagama, in the Indian state of Jharkhand on April 5, 2019. (Photo by XAVIER GALIANA / AFP) (Photo credit should read XAVIER GALIANA/AFP via Getty Images)

India wedded to coal even as solar prices plummet 25.08.2020

India has among the lowest solar power prices in the world and its Paris commitments to cut emissions have been lauded. But with no plans to give up coal, the huge economy's emissions are only set to rise.

Daniel Dreher, cofounder of Zembo Electric Motorcycles, rides a e-bike ahead of traffic in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda's motorbikes go green   12.05.2020

Kampala's boda bodas — motorcycle taxis — are discovering how solar power can make the streets cleaner and their business greener.  
Opuntia stricta ist eine invasive Art in Kenia. Es wächst überall auf demn Weiden und ist gefährlich für Vieh. Francis Merenyi hat eine Biogasanlage gebaut und will den Kaktus als Biogas nutzen. Urheber: Robert Kibet Zeit/Ort: Nord Kenia, Februar 2020

In Kenya, herders turn an invasive cactus into biofuel 12.03.2020

The prickly pear cactus has taken over thousands of hectares of grazing land in arid parts of Kenya. Now herders, NGOs and scientists are teaming up to fight back against the prickly menance that's deadly to livestock.

