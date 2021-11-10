Renewables

Never-ending energy supplies that also protect our climate - with solar and wind power, bio gas and hydropower, the future of our energy supply is secure.

We need to rethink our energy supply if we want to limit global warming. We need a global energy transition that dramatically reduces the use of fossil fuels and focuses on renewable alternatives instead. The burning of coal, oil and gas, releases vast quantities of greenhouse gas emissions that damage our climate. Sun, wind, water, biogas and biomass, on the other hand, are readily available and can sustainably supply us with clean energy.