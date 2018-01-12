Reichsbürger denotes a loosely connected far-right group of Germans who believe that the 1871 borders of the German empire are still in effect.

The Reichsbürger believe that all of Germany's governments since after the 1871 regime (and including) the Nazis have been illegitimate, many are also anti-Semitic. They insist that the current Federal Republic of Germany is a puppet government controlled by the Allied powers of World War II. This page collates DW content on the Reichsbürger movement.