RasenBallsport (RB) Leipzig are the youngest club in the Bundesliga, having only been founded in 2009 and are the first team in the top flight based in the east since 2009.
RB Leipzig have become a figurehead for a talking point in modern football as financial investors begin to play a bigger role in football. Red Bull have helped Leipzig fly up the table, and with former Ingolstadt head coach Ralph Hasenhüttl now in charge, much is expected of the club in their debut Bundesliga season. Ralf Rangnick, in the dugout last season, is the brains behind the club's revolution.
Long-serving Yussuf Poulsen got the winner, but RB Leipzig's victory over Borussia Dortmund felt like an arrival for Jesse Marsch. The American's fingerprints were on the win but Christopher Nkunku made it happen.
Following decisive wins over RB Leipzig and Barcelona, Bayern Munich's class was again on display against Bochum. Robert Lewandowski toppled another Gerd Müller record and Leroy Sane rewarded Julian Nagelsmann's faith.
Without creative force Marcel Sabitzer, who has since finalized a move to Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig were toothless in defeat to Wolfsburg. The Wolves made it three from three to lead the Bundesliga early on.
In Julian Nagelsmann’s debut season, Bayern Munich will face a Barcelona side no longer featuring Lionel Messi in the Champions League group stages. Elsewhere, Dortmund, Leipzig and Wolfsburg all learned their fates.
After a shock defeat in their Bundesliga opener, RB Leipzig stepped up a gear with a 4-0 win over Stuttgart. Victory was a welcome relief for new coach Jesse Marsch, who had a familiar, if frustrated, face to thank.
Bayern Munich wrapped up their ninth straight Bundesliga title but Marco Reus "couldn't care less." His Borussia Dortmund side now have their Champions League hopes in their own hands after leapfrogging Frankfurt.
Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for the ninth year in a row after their closest challengers RB Leipzig lost to Borussia Dortmund. The champions celebrated in style by thrashing Borussia Mönchengladbach.