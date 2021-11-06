RasenBallsport (RB) Leipzig are the youngest club in the Bundesliga, having only been founded in 2009 and are the first team in the top flight based in the east since 2009.

RB Leipzig have become a figurehead for a talking point in modern football as financial investors begin to play a bigger role in football. Red Bull have helped Leipzig fly up the table, and with former Ingolstadt head coach Ralph Hasenhüttl now in charge, much is expected of the club in their debut Bundesliga season. Ralf Rangnick, in the dugout last season, is the brains behind the club's revolution.