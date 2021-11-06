Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

RB Leipzig

RasenBallsport (RB) Leipzig are the youngest club in the Bundesliga, having only been founded in 2009 and are the first team in the top flight based in the east since 2009.

RB Leipzig have become a figurehead for a talking point in modern football as financial investors begin to play a bigger role in football. Red Bull have helped Leipzig fly up the table, and with former Ingolstadt head coach Ralph Hasenhüttl now in charge, much is expected of the club in their debut Bundesliga season. Ralf Rangnick, in the dugout last season, is the brains behind the club's revolution.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena on November 06, 2021 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Christopher Nkunku leads from the front as Marsch finally makes his mark 06.11.2021

Long-serving Yussuf Poulsen got the winner, but RB Leipzig's victory over Borussia Dortmund felt like an arrival for Jesse Marsch. The American's fingerprints were on the win but Christopher Nkunku made it happen.
L: 23.10.2021, Cheftrainer Mark van Bommel VfL Wolfsburg Wolfsburg M: Wolfsburg's Austrian head coach Oliver Glasner on April 24, 2021 R: 23.10.2021, Trainer Jesse Marsch RB Leipzig

Bundesliga: Why are Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig struggling? 28.10.2021

Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig all finished in European qualification places last year, but this season they are struggling. Jasmine Baba explains why things are different for the Bundesliga trio.
Spieler, Trainer und Betreuer des BFC Dynamo nehmen am 24.05.1986 im heimischen Berliner Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn-Sportpark im Jubel über den gewonnenen achten DDR-Fußballmeistertitel (nach einem 4:0 gegen Stahl Riesa) Aufstellung für ein Mannschaftsfoto: Stehend (5.v.l.-r.): Heiko Brestrich (erster im hellen Trikot),Marco Kostmann (Kopf/halbverdeckt), Michael Schulz,Rainer Ernst, Frank Rohde, Frank Pastor, Thomas Grether, unbekannt, Joachim Hall, Trainer Jürgen Bogs, Klubchef Manfred Kirste;Unten (v.l): Jörg Fügner, Eike Küttner, Bernd Schulz, Norbert Trieloff, Bodo Rudwaleit,Rainer Troppa, Frank Terletzki,Christian Backs,Andreas Thom, Waldemar Ksienzyk. Foto: Andreas Altwein | Verwendung weltweit

German reunification: What happened to East Germany's top football clubs? 03.10.2021

After German reunification, East Germany's top football clubs were integrated into the Bundesliga pyramid. But they struggled to compete and some huge names have slipped down the leagues.
18.09.2021, Rheinenergie Stadion, Koeln, GER, 1.FBL. 1. FC Koeln vs RB Leipzig, im Bild: Jesse Marsch Cheftrainer/Headcoach (RB Leipzig), Foto ? nordphoto GmbH / Meuter DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: What's behind Jesse Marsch's slow start at RB Leipzig? 18.09.2021

RB Leipzig followed up heavy losses to Bayern Munich and Manchester City with an unfulfilling draw against Cologne. Off to their worst start since their 2016 promotion, new coach Jesse Marsch has much to sort out.
MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 18: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates his first goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and VfL Bochum at Allianz Arena on September 18, 2021 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Another Lewandowski record as Bayern Munich caps off terrific week 18.09.2021

Following decisive wins over RB Leipzig and Barcelona, Bayern Munich's class was again on display against Bochum. Robert Lewandowski toppled another Gerd Müller record and Leroy Sane rewarded Julian Nagelsmann's faith.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Manchester City v RB Leipzig - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 15, 2021 Manchester City's Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne celebrates their second goal, an own goal scored by RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Champions League: Manchester City hit RB Leipzig for six 15.09.2021

Jesse Marsch's European debut as RB Leipzig head coach was more than disappointing as the Bundesliga side were outplayed and outscored by a ruthless Pep Guardiola team.
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates after scoring the first goal of the match, on a penalty, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern Munich in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at their best in dominant win over RB Leipzig 11.09.2021

Julian Nagelsmann made a triumphant return to Leipzig as his Bayern Munich side dominated the game from start to finish. Robert Lewandowski scored again as Jamal Musiala had an impressive showing from the bench.
WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - AUGUST 29: Jerome Roussillon of VfL Wolfsburg celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig at Volkswagen Arena on August 29, 2021 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig miss Bayern Munich target Marcel Sabitzer as Wolfsburg go top 29.08.2021

Without creative force Marcel Sabitzer, who has since finalized a move to Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig were toothless in defeat to Wolfsburg. The Wolves made it three from three to lead the Bundesliga early on.
Fußball: Champions League, Auslosung - Gruppenphase in Istanbul: Die Trophäe wird vor der Auslosung der Champions League in Istanbul für die Fotografen ausgestellt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Champions League: Bayern drawn against Barcelona; Leipzig in 'Group of Death' 26.08.2021

In Julian Nagelsmann’s debut season, Bayern Munich will face a Barcelona side no longer featuring Lionel Messi in the Champions League group stages. Elsewhere, Dortmund, Leipzig and Wolfsburg all learned their fates.
Fußball, Bundesliga, RB Leipzig - VfB Stuttgart, 2. Spieltag, Red Bull Arena: Leipzigs Mittelfeldspieler Dominik Szoboszlai jubelt über seinen Treffer zum 1:0. WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Bundesliga: Dominik Szoboszlai starts to make up for lost time in RB Leipzig win 20.08.2021

After a shock defeat in their Bundesliga opener, RB Leipzig stepped up a gear with a 4-0 win over Stuttgart. Victory was a welcome relief for new coach Jesse Marsch, who had a familiar, if frustrated, face to thank.
6587717 02.07.2021 Switzerland's Ruben Vargas, left, and Spain's Dani Olmo struggle for a ball during he Euro 2020 quarterfinal soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Vladimir Astapkovich / Sputnik

Euro 2020: RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo is Spain's key to unlocking Italy 05.07.2021

Italy are yet to concede a goal from open play in normal time at Euro 2020 and go into Tuesday's semifinal against Spain as favorites. But, if La Roja are to break them down, then RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo will be key.
INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - JUNE 02: Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels of Germany look on during the international friendly match between Germany and Denmark at on June 02, 2021 in Innsbruck, Austria. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Germany return of Müller and Hummels ruined by Poulsen 02.06.2021

RB Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen's late equalizer put a dampener on the Germany return of Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller. Joachim Löw's side looked good in patches but their weaknesses remain just days before Euro 2020.
Fußball: Bundesliga, 1. FC Union Berlin - FC Augsburg, 1. Spieltag, Stadion An der Alten Försterei. Fans von Union Berlin feuern ihr Team mit Gesängen und Schals an. Trotz der vom Verein erlassenen Hygieneregeln, deren Akzeptieren Bedingung für den Erwerb eines Tickets waren, trägt kaum ein Zuschauer eine Mund-Nasen-Bedeckung.

Bundesliga: Union Berlin to play in front of 2,000 supporters 17.05.2021

Union Berlin are to play their final home game against RB Leipzig on Saturday in front of 2,000 fans after the Berlin state senate approved a pilot project. It will be the first Bundesliga game with fans since October.
Dortmund's German forward Marco Reus (C) holds the trophy as Dortmund's players celebrate after winning the German Cup (DFB Pokal) final football match RB Leipzig v BVB Borussia Dortmund, in Berlin on May 13, 2021. - RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 (Photo by Martin Rose / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 / RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 (Photo by MARTIN ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund teach RB Leipzig's Nagelsmann a lesson in German Cup triumph 14.05.2021

RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann had hoped to end his tenure with a triumph ahead of his summer move to Bayern Munich. Instead, his team was dismantled by a hungrier, more ruthless Dortmund.
Dortmund's English midfielder Jadon Sancho (R) is congratulated by Dortmund's German forward Julian Brandt (L) and Dortmund's Polish defender Lukasz Piszczek (C) after he scored the 3-2 during the German first division Bundesliga football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig in Dortmund, western Germany on May 8, 2021. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by LEON KUEGELER / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by LEON KUEGELER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern champions, Dortmund on course for Champions League 09.05.2021

Bayern Munich wrapped up their ninth straight Bundesliga title but Marco Reus "couldn't care less." His Borussia Dortmund side now have their Champions League hopes in their own hands after leapfrogging Frankfurt.
Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski shoots during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich v Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, southern Germany on May 8, 2021. - Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga for the ninth time in a row after Leipzig lost to Dortmond earlier in the day. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Champions Bayern Munich hammer Gladbach after RB Leipzig defeat 08.05.2021

Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for the ninth year in a row after their closest challengers RB Leipzig lost to Borussia Dortmund. The champions celebrated in style by thrashing Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Show more articles