Raheela Mahomed

Raheela presents live hourly bulletins with in-depth analysis and rolling breaking news. She has covered many news stories, including the Myanmar military coup, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Taliban take-over of Kabul in Afghanistan, the Coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Before DW News, Raheela worked as a senior producer and reporter at Al Jazeera English based in Doha. She reported from Indonesia on anti-government protests, forest fires in Sumatra, relocating the capital to Borneo Island and unrest in West Papua. She has also reported from Zimbabwe on press freedom and media transparency.

Raheela was also a news presenter on Al Jazeera’s main bulletins where she covered the US presidential elections, the ‘Brexit’ vote, the Gulf diplomatic crisis and terror attacks in Turkey and the UK.

Raheela began her career at CNN International in London, working in the press office and newsroom.

Follow Raheela on Twitter link:http://www.twitter.com/Raheelamahomed

@raheelamahomed