Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon and Olympics

Following his French Open semifinal loss earlier this month, Rafael Nadal has decided to pull out of both Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

The 35-year-old said he needs to "recuperate after a long clay-court season".

"It's never an easy decision but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team I understand that it is the right decision," Nadal said. "The goal is to prolong my career."

Nadal won Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010 and secured his 20th Grand Slam title at the French Open last year. And he had hinted at his decision to withdraw after his loss to world number one Novak Djokovic last week.

He added that he wanted to "continue to do what makes me happy".

"That is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition."

Rafael Nadal lost to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals.

There are only two weeks between the French Open and Wimbledon this year, rather than the usual three. The short transition from clay to grass was a key factor in Nadal's reasoning.

"[The short turnaround] didn't make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay-court season," he said.

"They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term."

Djokovic could equal Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer's record of 20 major men's singles titles if he wins at Wimbledon this year.

jcs/mds (dpa/reuters)