  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Afghanistan
Niger
Women's World Cup
Human RightsGlobal issues

Racism in Early Color Photography

43 minutes ago

For a long time, photographer Robert Lohmeyer shaped the European view of Africa.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UUzS
Doku | Die Erfindung des Rassismus in Farbe
Image: WDR
Doku | Die Erfindung des Rassismus in Farbe
Image: WDR

During his travels, from 1907 to 1909, he photographed the German colonies -- in color, for the first time. In doing so, he laid the photographic foundations of racism.

 

 

 

Doku | Die Erfindung des Rassismus in Farbe
Image: WDR

The young photographer‘s trip to the German colonies of Togo, Cameroon, German Southwest Africa (now Namibia) and German East Africa (now Tanzania) was taken at the height of German imperialism. In his photographs of his travels, Robert Lohmeyer generated enthusiasm for these distant lands that Germany considered its possessions. 

 

 

Doku | Die Erfindung des Rassismus in Farbe
Image: WDR

Making use of the most up-to-date photographic equipment at the time, Lohmeyer’s project was a meticulously planned PR campaign. Its goal? A celebration of colonialism and empire. 

Lohmeyer’s resulting photography books were seen by huge numbers of people. Even today, the pictures are still in circulation. Lohmeyer's photos convey the image of a "peaceful savage" in a paradisiacal landscape. A colonial idyll.

Doku | Die Erfindung des Rassismus in Farbe
Image: WDR

Because the images are in color, they evoke a feeling of authenticity and truthfulness. War, disease, hunger and death do not appear in Lohmeyer's pictures. 

Based on unpublished written sources and photographs, the documentary follows Lohmeyer's journey. It tells the story of a chapter in the history of photography. But it also tells the story of a propaganda coup. Finally, the film explores Lohmeyer’s contribution to a new kind of racism -- in color - the effects of which can still be felt today.  

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 07.09.2023 – 01:15 UTC
THU 07.09.2023 – 04:15 UTC
THU 07.09.2023 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 08.09.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 09.09.2023 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 10.09.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 10.09.2023 – 15:15 UTC
MON 11.09.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 08.09.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul,

Afghanistan: 2 years of Taliban rule 'worse than feared'

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Virtuall reality Oculus

Kenya: How virtual reality is transforming learning

Kenya: How virtual reality is transforming learning

Society4 hours ago01:32 min
More from Africa

Asia

Men dressed in imperial army uniforms march

How Japan confronts its haunting World War II history

How Japan confronts its haunting World War II history

Politics2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

What is Germany doing about discrimination?

What is Germany doing about discrimination?

Equality33 minutes ago06:17 min
More from Germany

Europe

A woman walks past a currency exchange office in Moscow

Russian ruble tanks amid Vladimir Putin's war economy

Russian ruble tanks amid Vladimir Putin's war economy

Business5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A poster of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi among debris from a protest camp in Rabaa, Cairo.

Egypt's Rabaa massacre: Still waiting for justice

Egypt's Rabaa massacre: Still waiting for justice

PoliticsAugust 13, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

In this file photo taken on May 16, 2022, US actors Amber Heard (L) and Johnny Depp watch as the jury leaves the courtroom at the end of the day at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia. Both actors are wearing gray suits. Heard is standing; Depp is sitting.

New Netflix series 'Depp v. Heard' revisits defamation trial

New Netflix series 'Depp v. Heard' revisits defamation trial

Film2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A young man in red swimming trunks flips into a swimming pool on the coast

Cuba's luxury seaside pools find a second life

Cuba's luxury seaside pools find a second life

SocietyAugust 14, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage