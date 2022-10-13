Protests in Iran

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini sparked demonstrations and violent crackdowns on the streets of Iran. Largely led by women and schoolgirls, the protests aim to bring down the Iranian regime.
Iran has been rocked by protests following the death of a young woman arrested by the morality police. Here's an overview of the country, its politics and international relations.
Graffiti artists all over the globe are creating art in support of the women-led anti-government demonstrations raging in Iran for the past few weeks. Solidarity rallies are also being held in various cities worldwide.