Protests in Iran

The death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini sparked demonstrations and violent crackdowns on the streets of Iran. Largely led by women and schoolgirls, the protests aim to bring down the Iranian regime.

Iran has been rocked by protests following the death of a young woman arrested by the morality police. Here's an overview of the country, its politics and international relations.

Protests in Iran: A struggle for self-determination

Protests in Iran: A struggle for self-determination 13.10.2022

In their struggle for self-determination, Iranians are displaying a level of courage and cohesion we have not seen before. That's why the protests sparked by Jina Mahsa Amini's death are feminist, writes Katajun Amirpur.
EU agrees to sanction Iran over response to Jina Mahsa Amini protests

EU agrees to sanction Iran over response to Jina Mahsa Amini protests 12.10.2022

Iranian security forces have been arbitrarily arresting activists, journalists and anyone who protests against the regime in an effort to stem the unrest since the death of a young woman in police custody.
Iran protests: Rallies and graffiti worldwide in support of Iranian women

Iran protests: Rallies and graffiti worldwide in support of Iranian women 12.10.2022

Graffiti artists all over the globe are creating art in support of the women-led anti-government demonstrations raging in Iran for the past few weeks. Solidarity rallies are also being held in various cities worldwide.

Iran solidarity protests around the world 09.10.2022

Thousands of people took to the streets again over the weekend. In many countries they chanted and sang in solidarity with protesters in Iran.
Iranian students stand up to regime

Iranian students stand up to regime 06.10.2022

More and more Iranian students, including schoolchildren, are joining the protest wave. Iranian security forces are resorting to increasingly brutal measures to quell the demonstrations.

Iran: Worldwide solidarity with protests

Iran: Worldwide solidarity with protests 04.10.2022

The Iranian regime continues its violent crackdown on protests after the death of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini in police custody. Thousands of people demonstrated again in countries around the world over the weekend.
Iranians protest on and off the pitch ahead of the World Cup

Iranians protest on and off the pitch ahead of the World Cup 28.09.2022

A football friendly to prepare for Qatar 2022 proved fertile grounds for Iranian protesters. The national team have now lent their support in the fight for the freedom of women in a country with a hard-line government.
Iran: Protests spread after death of woman in police custody

Iran: Protests spread after death of woman in police custody 19.09.2022

Demonstrators have clashed with police across Iran as thousands took to the streets to protest the death of Masha Amini who was arrested on dress code violations. The United States has called her death "appalling."