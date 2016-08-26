Visit the new DW website

PopXport Ranking

"PopXport Ranking" is a unique project – an analysis of the German pop scene's popularity abroad that is unprecedented in scope.

Our PopXport Ranking series comprises 10 episodes presenting the pop and rock artists from Germany with the best international performance. The show is based on a survey conducted by Deutsche Welle to identify the chart positions of all German singles and albums to feature in the biggest music markets on the planet since 1970. In total the list extends to around 1,300 entries. In each of the 10 episodes the PopXport Ranking will also include an additional section, ranging from e.g. "The 10 most successful German singles" to "The 10 most successful musicians of the 1980s" or "The 10 most successful rock bands from Germany". All tracks and artists will be presented in brief reports, although each act is only allowed to appear one time per show.

Popxport Ranking Vorschaubild Folge 13

The Top 10 most successful German covers 26.08.2016

A good cover's better than a bad original - just ask the likes of Boney M., Cascada and ATC. All German acts who've stormed the charts with new versions of old hits
07.2016 Popxport Ranking Vorschaubild Folge 11

The Top 10 singers from Germany 22.07.2016

In 1983 Nena became the poster girl for the German New Wave scene. But many other artists from Germany likewise stormed the international charts in recent decades. We proudly present: the top 10 singers from Germany.
06.2015 Popxport Ranking Vorschaubild Folge 10

The Top 10 music acts from Germany 28.08.2015

We've analyzed all major international music markets and studied data on more than 1000 German music productions, all global hits over the past 40 years. Here's the result: the 10 most successful German music acts ever.
06.2015 Popxport Ranking Vorschaubild Folge 9

The Top 10 German-language hits from Germany 21.08.2015

Singing in German need not be a barrier to global success, as proved by Kraftwerk, Trio, Tokio Hotel and Rammstein. Nena had a huge hit with 99 Luftballons in German - which charted much higher than the English version.
06.2015 Popxport Ranking Vorschaubild Folge 8

The Top 10 electronic & dance acts from Germany 14.08.2015

Beginning with Kraftwerk in the 70s, Germany was at the forefront of electronic dance music. In the following decades, German techno, eurodance and dance acts brought millions to the dancefloor in clubs around the world.
06.2015 Popxport Ranking Vorschaubild Folge 7

The Top 10 rock bands from Germany 23.07.2015

Melodic rock, hair metal or industrial - Germany's top 10 rock acts are as diverse as the form itself. From teen idols Tokio Hotel to rock veterans Scorpions, these artists are a sure fixture of the international charts.
06.2015 Popxport Ranking Vorschaubild Folge 6

The Top 10 German music acts of the new millennium 17.07.2015

Digital technology was the driving force of pop music in the new millennium. The laptop replaced the professional studio and music production was revolutionized. German DJs like ATB, Paul van Dyk and Zedd led the way.
06.2015 Popxport Ranking Vorschaubild Folge 5

The Top 10 German music acts of the 90s 10.07.2015

In the 90s the Berlin club scene boomed and millions of techno fans danced at the annual Love Parade festival. Techno and eurodance from reunified Germany were defining genres of the decade, gaining worldwide popularity.
06.2015 Popxport Ranking Vorschaubild Folge 4

The Top 10 music acts of the 80s from Germany 03.07.2015

Synthesizers and stadium rock - German music led the way in defining the musical trends of the 80s. Cheaper and smaller synthesizers brought exciting new possibilities, and provided the basis for a new electronic sound.
06.2015 Popxport Ranking Vorschaubild Folge 3

The Top 10 music acts of the 70s from Germany 26.06.2015

In the 1970s German musicians were at the forefront of the burgeoning electronic music scene. And their success at home was reflected in international singles and album charts, from electronic pioneers to disco classics.
06.2015 Popxport Ranking Vorschaubild Folge 2

The Top 10 albums from Germany 19.06.2015

Forget singles, this time around it's all about the art of the album: a collection of at least five songs, running to at least 23 minutes. In the past five decades, more than 400 German albums became international hits.
06.2015 Popxport Ranking Vorschaubild Folge 1

The Top 10 German hits worldwide 11.06.2015

Since 1970 more than 900 German singles have smashed into the international charts, including the biggest markets: the USA, the UK, and Japan. From dancefloor to new age, rock to pop, we present the most important hits.
PopXport Ranking The List EN

PopXport Ranking - The List 10.06.2015

Around 900 singles and over 400 albums produced in Germany have charted outside the country since 1970. And our list contains all those records as well as their peak positions.