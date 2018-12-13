 Political thriller master Costa-Gavras honored by European Film Academy | Film | DW | 14.12.2018

Film

Political thriller master Costa-Gavras honored by European Film Academy

The Greek-French director released the political thriller "Z" in 1969. The story of the assassination of an anti-war activist became a global hit and reinvented the genre. Costa-Gavras has inspired directors ever since.

  • Costa-Gavras (Hellas Film Box)

    Costa-Gavras, the master of political thrillers

    Committed to political issues

    Two characteristics are typical for Costa-Gavras' oeuvre. For one, he always focuses on controversial political topics. Secondly, he never ignores the expectations of his audience. Costa-Gavras is the master of political thrillers and his movies are depressive and entertaining at the same time.

  • Film still 'Z' by Constantin Costa-Gavras (picture-alliance/United Archiv)

    Costa-Gavras, the master of political thrillers

    The worldwide success of 'Z'

    In 1969, Costa-Gavras achieved his breakthrough with his third film. The thriller "Z" tells the story of a political struggle against the opposition, the justice system and the media with oppressive means. Although the plot is set in a nameless country, it's quite clear that it's about the military regime in Greece.

  • Film still with Yves Montand in The Sleeping Car Murderers, 1965 (AP)

    Costa-Gavras, the master of political thrillers

    Born in Greece, but settled in France

    Born as Konstantínos Gavrás in 1933 in Greece, the future director immigrated to France at the age of 21. In 1965, he made his debut with the film "The Sleeping Car Murderers" starring Simone Signoret and Yves Montand (picture). The film starts out as a thriller, but at the end, a high-ranking police officer turns out to be the villain.

  • Film still of 'State of Siege' by Costa-Gavras (picture-alliance/United Archiv)

    Costa-Gavras, the master of political thrillers

    Costa-Gavras established a genre

    Following his worldwide hit "Z," the director helped establish the genre of the popular political thriller. His suspenseful thrillers featuring contemporary and historical themes became his trademark. Costa-Gavras' fifth film "State of Siege" (1972) depicts a country that oppresses its own citizens — but this time, it's Uruguay.

  • Film still Womanlight by Constantin Costa-Gavras (picture-alliance/United Archiv)

    Costa-Gavras, the master of political thrillers

    Romy Schneider and Yves Montand

    Once in a while, the director turns to lighter material. In a profound and elegant way, his movie "Womanlight" starring Romy Schneider and Yves Montand tells the story of an incidental encounter between a woman and a man. Both of them have lost their partners and are searching for consolation.

  • Film still 'Missing' by Constantin Costa-Gavras (picture-alliance/United Archiv)

    Costa-Gavras, the master of political thrillers

    Oscar for 'Missing'

    "Missing" from 1981 tells the story of an American who has disappeared in the chaos of the Chilean military regime. His father (Jack Lemmon) is looking for him. "Missing" was awarded an Oscar but came under fire, nonetheless, when critics claimed that Costa-Gavras had exploited political topics in a mainstream film.

  • Film still from 'Hanna K.' by Costa-Gavras (Gaumont/KGproductions/Films A2)

    Costa-Gavras, the master of political thrillers

    Looking at the Middle East

    After his adventure in Hollywood, Costa-Gavras returned to France for his next project. "Hanna K." (1983) takes a look at yet another crisis region, the Middle East, and the continuing conflict between Israel and Palestine. An American-Jewish lawyer portrayed by Jill Clayburg gets drawn into the conflict.

  • Film still from 'Betrayed' by Costa-Gavras (picture-alliance /KPA)

    Costa-Gavras, the master of political thrillers

    The other America

    Five years later, Costa-Gavras dealt with another controversial topic. In "Betrayed," he depicts far-right sentiments such as racism, anti-Semitism, the Holocaust denial and Christian fundamentalism in American society.

  • Film still from Music Box by Constantin Costa-Gavras (picture-alliance/United Archiv)

    Costa-Gavras, the master of political thrillers

    Armin Mueller-Stahl in 'Music Box'

    Costa-Gavras' following film was about the Holocaust and the Nazi era. "Music Box" (1989) tells the deeply moving story of a lawyer (Jessica Lange) who denies the accusation that her father (Armin Mueller-Stahl) was part of a fascist Hungarian special unit during World War II. Here, the director interweaves the present and the past, the political and the private.

  • Ulrich Tukur in 'Amen' (Concorde)

    Costa-Gavras, the master of political thrillers

    A film based on Rolf Hochhuth's 'The Deputy'

    After directing two more films, the director once again turned to a German topic: He created a film adaptation of Rolf Hochhuth's controversial drama "The Deputy." The German co-production titled "Amen" was shot in Romania with Ulrich Tukur and Ulrich Mühe, two renowned German actors.

  • Film still of 'The Axe' by Constantin Costa-Gavras (K.G. Productions/StudioCanal/France 2 Cinéma)

    Costa-Gavras, the master of political thrillers

    The consequences of globalization

    During the last few years, Costa-Gavras seems to have slowed down when it comes to movie production. But the director remains an alert observer of political and social trends. His drama "The Ax" (2005) deals with contemporary work environments and the excesses of globalization.

  • Film still 'Eden in West' by Constantin Costa-Gavras (Pathé)

    Costa-Gavras, the master of political thrillers

    A journey across Europe

    Costa-Gavras focused on refugees back in 2009. The film "Eden Is West" tells the story of a young man called Elias (Riccardo Scamarcio) who gets stranded on the Greek coast and is subsequently forced to flee across Europe.

  • Film still from 'Capital' by Costa-Gavras (picture-alliance/dpa/San Sebastian Film Festival)

    Costa-Gavras, the master of political thrillers

    Chaos on financial markets

    Costa-Gavras' latest film "Capital" from 2012 deals with the turbulence of financial markets. Marc Tourneuil, portrayed by Gad Elmaleh, becomes the chairman of a private French bank after his predecessor dies while playing golf. Even in this film, Costa-Gavras remained faithful to his principles by critically exploring contemporary issues in an entertaining way.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (ad)


For years now, Greece has been entrenched in a deep economic crisis and fraught with divisions. Looking at the films of Costa-Gavras (short for Konstantinos Gavras), such issues are not exclusive to the contemporary era — or his home country. 

He is not called "the master of political thriller" for nothing: The filmography of the 85-year-old director reads as a chronicle of political tensions all around the world. 

On the occasion of the 31st European Film Awards on December 15, the legendary filmmaker will be presented with the Honorary Award of the EFA President and Board. 

A new life in France

Costa-Gavras was born on February 12, 1933, in the province of Arcadia, Greece, in the mythical region that is said to be the home of the god Pan and that even gave the name to a utopian vision of nature that has been present in art since Antiquity. 

Read more: 'Of Fathers and Sons': new film goes behind Syrian civil war's sectarian lines

But to look for a mythical depiction of wilderness in his movies would be a mistake. Even though Costa-Gavras has directed several comedies as well, his work most famously deals with the fate of people who suffer under military regimes.

His interest in the matter comes from the fact that Costa-Gavras' father, a communist, fought against the Nazi occupation of Greece during World War II, only to see himself oppressed by the Greek state in the post-war era.

Costa-Gavras during the US premiere of Z in 1969 (AP)

Costa-Gavras (foreground) at the US premiere of "Z" in 1969, along with stars Irene Papas and Yves Montand

In 1954, Konstantinos Gavras left his home country and immigrated to France. After studying literature and film, he assisted various famous French film directors. Two years later, he became a citizen of the "Grande Nation" and made his debut as a director in 1965.

Covering the world's crises

He then directed numerous political thrillers featuring the world's most acute crisis regions, covering military dictatorships in South America and Europe, the Middle East conflict, the Holocaust or challenges facing modern democracies, including racism and anti-Semitism.

Costa-Gavras has remained committed to political and social issues. His latest film, "Adults in the Room," which is set to hit the screens later this year, tells the story of the financial imbalance in the world and is based on a book by Yanis Varoufakis, the former Greek Minister of Finance.

Read more: Berlinale International Film Festival announces full 2018 program

Film still 'The Confession' by Costa-Gavras (picture-alliance/United Archiv)

A still from "The Confession" (1970), based on the story of Czechoslovak communist politician Artur London

'Cinema is always political'

Although the world seems to be shaking in many of his releases, one thing is for sure: Costa-Gavras does not make movies for small art houses but always strives to attract the mainstream audience.

He works with international stars, makes use of epic effects and is not afraid to add pure fiction into a true story — a fact for which he is regularly criticized. Some left-wing activists shun him for "making popular flicks," claiming that the message of his movies is subdued by his use of conventional Hollywood aesthetics. 

In 2017, Costa-Gavras came to Berlin as an honorary guest of Hellas Filmbox, a festival devoted to the contemporary film scene in crisis-ridden Greece. "Political films continue to be made and are regarded as important," said the festival organizers, "but what about the thesis that basically all art, including film, is always political?"

Costa-Gavras has an answer for that: "Cinema is always political," he said in a DW interview 10 years ago

