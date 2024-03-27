  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Baltimore bridge collapseIsrael-Hamas warWar in Ukraine
Nature and EnvironmentIndonesia

Poison and Poverty - Illegal Gold Mining in Indonesia

March 27, 2024

Tourists flock to the Indonesian island of Lombok for its beautiful beaches. But while foreigners snorkel and surf, the islanders are extracting gold from the depths of the earth.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cw7Q
Gift und Gold – Illegale Goldminen in Lombok
Image: tvf

The precious metal is then dissolved using mercury, which poisons humans and the environment.

Gift und Gold – Illegale Goldminen in Lombok
Image: tvf

Indonesia is the largest producer of gold in Asia. Hundreds of thousands of people live from informal gold mining. The use of mercury in the process is ubiquitous. As a result, more and more children in this island nation are being born with deformities. The film documents the lives of individuals who are affected and accompanies people who are fighting for change. 

 

 

Gift und Gold – Illegale Goldminen in Lombok
Image: tvf

 

 

Indonesia has committed itself to phasing out the use of mercury by 2025. The film explores the question of just how realistic this plan is, given the fact that hundreds of thousands of gold miners have few feasible alternatives when it comes to earning an income.

Corruption in Indonesia also interferes with the implementation of more sustainable gold mining and trading practices. 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 25.04.2024 – 01:15 UTC
THU 25.04.2024 – 04:15 UTC
THU 25.04.2024 – 18.15 UTC 
FRI 26.04.2024 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 26.04.2024 - 15:15 UTC
FRI 26.04.2024 - 21:15 UTC
SAT 27.04.2024 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 28.04.2024 – 02:15 UTC
MON 29.04.2024 - 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -4