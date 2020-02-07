 Photo draw: Forgotten objects with patina and history | Lifestyle | DW | 07.02.2020

Lifestyle

Photo draw: Forgotten objects with patina and history

We asked you to send us a photo showing an object with patina that you find particularly beautiful. Find out here  if  you have won a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design.

DW Gewinner Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Patina (John Atkinson )

Many of you have sent us photos this week showing an object with an extraordinary history. Objects that have aged and developed a special aura over time. A heartfelt thank you to all participants!

All entries took part in a draw in the exclusive Euromaxx design. The winner is John Atkinson from Brainbrigde Island / US. 

Congratulations!

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Souvenirs

Audios and videos on the topic

"Lost Cars" - A Photo Book of Abandoned Classics  

USA Hollywood Walk of Fame Boulevard in Los Angeles (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Duenzl)

Walk of Fame celebrates 60 years

Terrazzo-and-brass stars dedicated to celebrities in the entertainment industry stud the sidewalks on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. But it takes more than just success to land a spot on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.  

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Cornelia Funke – A fabulous storyteller

She's one of Germany's most successful children's authors worldwide: Cornelia Funke is beloved for the fantastic worlds she creates.  

Julian Pregardien (Marco Borggreve)

A Winter's Journey

Mozart and Schubert have never been closer than in this concert, with romantic piano pieces by Mozart pitted against selections from Schubert's song cycle "A Winter's Journey."  

Germany Neuschwanstein Castle (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/V. Wolf)

Bavaria's most popular castles and magnificent buildings

The Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes has announced visitor numbers for 2019. Almost 5.2 million guests were counted. Guess which castle is ranked number 1.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  