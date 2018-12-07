Photo Campaign: The Most Perfect Moment in 2018

Another year has come and gone. It was full of surprises, and of happy, hopeful moments. At the same time, 2018 was a year that made many of us thoughtful and sad. Whenever people in Europe came together to celebrate, to marvel, or to mourn, Euromaxx was there to cover it. From trips to the European Capitals of Culture Leeuwarden and Valetta, to Christo’s floating art in London, we brought you excitement and beauty. We took our cameras to the red carpet and behind the scenes at the film festivals in Berlin, Cannes and Venice. And we visited the big fashion events in Paris, London and Milan.

