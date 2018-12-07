 Photo Campaign: The Most Perfect Moment in 2018 | Euromaxx | DW | 07.12.2018

Euromaxx

Photo Campaign: The Most Perfect Moment in 2018

Twelve months of culture and lifestyle in Europe: As 2018 draws to a close, Euromaxx looks back at the most touching events of the year. Send us a picture of your favorite moment in 2018!

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Schönster Moment 2018

Another year has come and gone. It was full of surprises, and of happy, hopeful moments. At the same time, 2018 was a year that made many of us thoughtful and sad. Whenever people in Europe came together to celebrate, to marvel, or to mourn, Euromaxx was there to cover it. From trips to the European Capitals of Culture Leeuwarden and Valetta, to Christo’s floating art in London, we brought you excitement and beauty. We took our cameras to the red carpet and behind the scenes at the film festivals in Berlin, Cannes and Venice. And we visited the big fashion events in Paris, London and Milan.

And what was your favorite moment in 2018? What event touched you in particular? Send us your favorite picture of the year. As a thank-you, we’ll gift an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch to one lucky winner. The deadline is noon of December 14th, 2018. As always, our decision is final.

We have our fingers crossed for all our viewers! Good luck!

   

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

