 Perfect push-ups | In Good Shape - The Health Show | DW | 19.05.2022

In Good Shape

Perfect push-ups

Personal trainer Aurelia Damann shows you how to keep our shoulders, chest, stomach and arms in shape with push-ups.

Watch video 01:03

