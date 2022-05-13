Perfect push-ups

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Personal trainer Aurelia Damann shows you how to keep our shoulders, chest, stomach and arms in shape with push-ups.
Our kidneys, bladder and urinary tract together form our internal filtering system. In Good Shape on kidney transplants, bladder infections and auto-urine therapy.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version