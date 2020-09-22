Pastoral plus

The worldwide pandemic has forced people to come up with new ideas. In concert life, it's about what is performed and how it is brought to the audience.
Your ticket to the German classical music festival scene: Concert Hour has the picks of the season — two hours of music updated regularly.
Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.
This time, in the age of corona, we'll hear the results of various experimental forms of music presentation.
Part one:
A music bridge uniting Germany and Russia in May 2020 commemorated the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. With musicians performing in empty halls — in Berlin, Moscow and St. Petersburg — they were joined in a joint video concert made possible with technical support from Deutsche Welle.
For nine weeks in 2020, the West German Radio Symphony Orchestra in Cologne could neither rehearse nor perform. It was only in late June that there was an end to that stasis.
Conductor Christian Macelaru put together a program lasting about an hour. The centerpiece: Leonard Bernstein's Serenade after Plato's Symposium. Set for violin, strings, harp and percussion, it last about half an hour and has five movements that are inspired by seven speakers in a lively philosophical discussion. And what about love?
Imagine a convivial gathering in ancient Greece in the year 413 BC, where over red wine, seven illustrious intellectuals get together at the house of the poet Agathon to discuss the meaning of love, that most powerful force in the universe.
Pyotr Il'yich Tchaikovsky
The Seasons: May (Starlit Nights)
Denis Matsuev, piano
Recorded in the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall Moscow on May 8, 2020
Modest Mussorgsky
Pictures at an Exhibition: Tuileries
Mariinsky Wind Quintet
Recorded in the Mariinsky Concert Hall St. Petersburg on May 8, 2020
Olivier Messiaen
Quartet for the End of Time, 2nd movement: Vocalise
Sayako Kusaka, violin
Taneli Turunen, violoncello
Ralf Forster, clarinet
Martin Helmchen, piano
Recorded in the Konzerthaus Berlin on May 8, 2020
Sergei Rachmaninov
Romances: Spring Waters
Timuir Martynov, trumpet
Andrei Telkov, piano
Recorded in the Stravinisky Foyer of the Mariinsky Hall St. Petersburg on May 8, 2020
Leonard Bernstein
Serenade after Plato's Symposium
Karen Gomyo, violin
West German Radio Symphony Orchestra
Cristian Măcelaru, conductor
Recorded by West German Radio Cologne (WDR) in the Cologne Philharmonie on June 11, 2020
Part two:
This hour you'll hear ghost concerts: i.e., musicians onstage, auditorium empty and listeners mostly at home during the pandemic watching the performance on TV, listening on the radio or following the event on whatever kind of device in a live stream.
But wherever the audience is, conductor Christian Macelaru doesn't feel that there's anything particularly spooky about a ghost concert. As he explained to DW, he always feels the connection to his listeners: "There is something magical that happens when you know that someone is listening to you and this is a live concert," says Macelaru. "Even through the internet or radio, we can tell when people are listening carefully. For me, people logging in to listen to us perform the concert is the substitute for the applause."
Ludwig van Beethoven and the great outdoors is a subject that was highlighted on the United Nations' World Environment Day, June 5. Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 celebrates nature, and the Beethoven Pastoral Project invited creative ideas from around the globe having to do with Beethoven and his Pastoral Symphony.
Amidst the pandemic, the contribution from Beethoven's hometown, Bonn, Germany was a bare-bones orchestra placed in Bonn's princely Redoute garden palace. With regulations in place in June 2020, thirteen orchestra members were admitted to participate: five strings, timpani and seven winds, with the strings situated in the hall and the wind players outside watching conductor Dirk Kaftan's motions on a monitor. The scaled-back version of Beethoven's Pastoral was adapted within a few days by the composer Lars Lange.
Antonin Dvorak
Serenade for Strings, opus 22, 3rd, 4th and 5th movements
West German Radio Symphony Orchestra
Cristian Măcelaru, conductor
Recorded by West German Radio Cologne (WDR) in the Cologne Philharmonie on June 11, 2020
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No. 5 in C Minor (excerpt)
Jens Peter Maintz, cello
Partita No. 2 in C Minor, first movement
Martin Helmchen, piano
Recorded in the Konzerthaus Berlin on May 8, 2020
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 6 in F Major, op. 68 (Pastoral, excerpt)
Beethoven Orchestra Bonn
Dirk Kaftan, conductor
Recorded in the Redoute Bonn on June 5, 2020
With the coronavirus pandemic raging and no public performances in the forseeable future, the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen is streaming its acclaimed performance of Brahms' Requiem – free. (09.04.2020)
Classical music is a largely European, even Eurocentric art form. Yet there are largely neglected composers with African roots worth getting familiar with.