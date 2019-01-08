 Paris: Multiple injuries after explosion at bakery | News | DW | 12.01.2019

News

Paris: Multiple injuries after explosion at bakery

Several people have been injured in an explosion at a bakery in Paris. Police suspect the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

Police attend an explosion at a bakery in Paris (Reuters/B. Tessier)

An explosion that caused a fire at a bakery in central Paris on Saturday is believed to have been linked to a gas leak, police said.

Police said several people were injured in the blast which occurred around 9 a.m.local time (0800 UTC), but no deaths have been reported so far.

 A police spokeswoman said the fire department was at the scene of the blast at a bakery on Rue Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of north-central Paris.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and evacuate some people from the building using ladders while emergency workers treated some of the injured at the scene.

More to come ...

law/rc (AFP, AP)

