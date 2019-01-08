Paris: Multiple injuries after explosion at bakery

An explosion that caused a fire at a bakery in central Paris on Saturday is believed to have been linked to a gas leak, police said.

Police said several people were injured in the blast which occurred around 9 a.m.local time (0800 UTC), but no deaths have been reported so far.

A police spokeswoman said the fire department was at the scene of the blast at a bakery on Rue Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of north-central Paris.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and evacuate some people from the building using ladders while emergency workers treated some of the injured at the scene.

