Parents on Probation - Denmark’s Controversial Family Policy

Those who are not deemed fit to be parents are even told during pregnancy that their children will be forcibly adopted.

To avoid losing their children, many Danish parents are fleeing to nearby countries, especially to the German border city of Flensburg. There, we meet Hanne – a mother of four children, three of whom have already been taken into care by Danish authorities – and Kenneth, who is trying to make a new life in Flensburg with his eight-year-old son.

A report by Gunnar Köhne

