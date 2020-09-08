 Parents on Probation - Denmark’s Controversial Family Policy | Reporter - On Location | DW | 29.07.2022

Reporter

Parents on Probation - Denmark’s Controversial Family Policy

In Denmark, the state is taking more and more strict action in what it sees as the interests of the child.

DW Reporter | Dänin Hanne Hjorth mit ihrer Tochter Elvira

Those who are not deemed fit to be parents are even told during pregnancy that their children will be forcibly adopted.

To avoid losing their children, many Danish parents are fleeing to nearby countries, especially to the German border city of Flensburg. There, we meet Hanne – a mother of four children, three of whom have already been taken into care by Danish authorities – and Kenneth, who is trying to make a new life in Flensburg with his eight-year-old son.

A report by Gunnar Köhne

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 30.07.2022 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 30.07.2022 – 18:15 UTC
SUN 31.07.2022 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 31.07.2022 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 31.07.2022 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 31.07.2022 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 31.07.2022 – 21:15 UTC
MON 01.08.2022 – 01:45 UTC
MON 01.08.2022 – 04:45 UTC
MON 01.08.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 31.07.2022 – 06:15 UTC
MON 01.08.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

