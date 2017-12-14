Paphos, or Pafos, is a coastal city in Cyprus. The UNESCO World Heritage site was chosen as a European Capital of Culture for 2017 together with the Danish city of Aarhus.

According to archaeologists, Old Paphos has been inhabited since the Neolithic era. It was the mythical birthplace of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty. In Greco-Roman times, Paphos was the capital of Cyprus, and is widely known for its impressive Roman ruins. Due to its mild Mediterranean climate and numerous historic sites, Paphos is a popular vacation destination.