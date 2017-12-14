Visit the new DW website

Paphos

Paphos, or Pafos, is a coastal city in Cyprus. The UNESCO World Heritage site was chosen as a European Capital of Culture for 2017 together with the Danish city of Aarhus.

According to archaeologists, Old Paphos has been inhabited since the Neolithic era. It was the mythical birthplace of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty. In Greco-Roman times, Paphos was the capital of Cyprus, and is widely known for its impressive Roman ruins. Due to its mild Mediterranean climate and numerous historic sites, Paphos is a popular vacation destination.

EMXD Ambiente

A modern villa with concrete pipes 14.12.2017

On first glance, it looks like a construction site. But it’s part of a modern villa. In Paphos on Cyprus, architect Andreas Vardas has built a home using 360 concrete pipes.
Pafos2017, Eröffnungsveranstaltung Pafos Chor, 28.01,2017, DQ, Barbara Wesel

European Culture Capital Paphos aims for new beginning 30.01.2017

The title of European Capital of Culture is passed around each year to lesser known cities, given them time in the limelight. Cyprus' tiny city of Paphos hopes the status will bring renewal, reports DW's Barbara Wesel.
01.2012 DW Euromaxx Highlights

Euromaxx - Highlights of the Week 30.01.2017

Testing winter sports equipment, artificial intelligence, a renovated home in London, the city of Paphos and Moscow in winter.
***Euromaxx Sendung 27.01.2017*** Paphos Zypern

Paphos: European Capital of Culture 2017 28.01.2017

The small port town of Paphos is the first place in Cyprus to be named a European Capital of Culture. There are plenty of sights, including the sanctuary of Aphrodite, whose mythical birthplace was at Old Paphos.
01.2012 DW Euromaxx

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe 28.01.2017

Paphos is one of two European capitals of culture this year. We check out Jean Paul Gaultier at Paris Fashion Week. And eat at a London restaurant which only serves chips or as the Brits say, “crisps”.

21.01.2017 Europäische Kulturhauptstadt Aarhus 2017. Eröffnungsfeier. Parade von erleuchteten Wikingerschiffen mit politischen Bootschaften Orcawal, Eisbär und Eisscholle beschreiben den Klimawandel.

Aarhus puts Viking twist on European Capital of Culture celebration 23.01.2017

If you're looking for warm-blooded Danes, look no further: Residents and visitors have flocked to Aarhus to launch the city as one of this year's European Capitals of Culture. DW's Bernd Riegert reports.
Archeological site of New Paphos : Mosaic floor and view upon the remains of the house of Orpheus - 2nd century A -D - Paphos - Cyprus - Site antique de Neo Paphos : Sol en Mosaique et Vue sur les vestiges de la maison d'Orphee - Site UNESCO - Paphos - Chypre ©F.Buffetrille/Leemage | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Paphos 2017 - European Capital of Culture 03.01.2017

The city on Cyprus will share the title with the city of Aarhus in Denmark. The planned events under the motto "Linking continents - bridging cultures" will make both locations very attractive travel destinations.
Paphos harbour, Cyprus, Europe | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Paphos: Mediterranean coastal city displays cultural riches on a tiny budget 02.01.2017

The Mediterranean city of Paphos promises the best weather, and smallest budget, among European capitals of culture. The ancient Cypriot city will also showcase culture that can build bridges in 2017.
Aarhus: Neue Hafenfront mit Kunstskulptur noerdlich des Faehrhafens, Daenemark | Verwendung weltweit

Aarhus 2017 - European Capital of Culture 02.01.2017

The city in Denmark will share the title with the city of Paphos on Cyprus. The planned events under the motto "Linking continents - bridging cultures" will make both locations very attractive travel destinations.

German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle, right, speaks with Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn after an informal EU Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting in Kouklia, near Paphos, southwest of the island of Cyprus, Friday, Sept. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Syria the focus of attention in Paphos, Vladivostok 08.09.2012

Syria dominated talks at two separate international conferences on Saturday. EU foreign ministers agreed on the need to beef up sanctions, but the US and Russia were unable to resolve their differences over Syria.