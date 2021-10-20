Visit the new DW website

Palace of Versailles

The palace of Versailles, some 20 km outside of Paris was the seat of political power in the Kingdom of France from 1682, when Louis XIV moved the royal court from Paris.

The Château de Versailles, which has been on UNESCO’s World Heritage List for 30 years, is one of the most beautiful achievements of 18th-century French art. The site, which is today a museum and popular tourist destination, began as Louis XIII’s hunting lodge before his son Louis XIV transformed and expanded it, moving the court and government of France to Versailles in 1682. Each of the three French kings who lived there until the French Revolution added improvements to make it more beautiful. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "Palace of Versailles".

Fußball: EM, Frankreich - Schweiz, Finalrunde, Achtelfinale in der Arena Nationala. Frankreichs Karim Benzema bejubelt ein Tor. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema goes on trial in 'sextape' blackmail affair 20.10.2021

The French international is accused of complicity in a convoluted attempt to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena. Benzema, who insists he is innocent, was not present as proceedings began in Versailles.
Adenauer und Ebert Koelner Messe 1924 Adenauer, Konrad Politiker (CDU), Bundeskanzler 1949-63; 1876-1967. - Konrad Adenauer als Oberbuergermeister von Koeln (1917-33) bei der Eroeffnung der Koelner Messe 1924 mit Reichspraesident Friedrich Ebert. - Foto.

Friedrich Ebert at 150: Germany's pioneer of democracy 04.02.2021

He was a man of new beginnings. Friedrich Ebert led Germany through difficult times after it lost the First World War. Both admired and controversial, he was also the victim of a smear campaign by far-right forces.
Parkgärtnerin Babette Lange pflegt im Fürst Pückler-Park in Bad Muskau (Sachsen) am 24.07.2017 die Pflanzen auf der Fuchsienbrücke im Blauen Garten. Fürst Hermann von Pückler-Muskau ließ die Brücke 1826 in seinem Eisenwerk in Keula gießen. Der Park in der Oberlausitz ist der größte Landschaftspark Zentraleuropas und wurde im englischen Stil angelegt. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB | Verwendung weltweit

Europe's stunning parks and gardens 03.02.2021

Gardening passion in Europe covers it all, from quintessential baroque or renaissance parks to urban gardening. Here a selection of some of our favorite gardens in the summertime.
Wilhelm I./Portrait/Unbezeichn.Gemaelde Wilhelm I., Koenig von Preussen (ab 1861), deutscher Kaiser (ab 1871), Berlin 22.3. 1797 - ebd. 9.3.1888. - Portraet. - Gemaelde, unbez., um 1875. Oel/Lw., 37 x 32 cm. Berlin,Slg.E.Werner d.Johanniter-Ordens. E: Wilhelm I / Portrait / c.1875 Wilhelm I, King of Prussia (from 1861), German Kaiser (from 1871), Berlin 22.3. 1797 - ibid. 9.3.1888. - Portrait. - Painting, unsigned, c.1875. Oil on canvas, 37 x 32cm. Berlin,Slg.E.Werner d.Johanniter-Ordens. |

The Proclamation of the German Empire, 150 years ago 18.01.2021

In 1871, Emperor Wilhelm I proclaimed the German Reich in Versailles. The event heralded the beginning of a new political, economic and cultural era.
Daily Drone Schloss Ludwigsburg via Nicole Meißner

#DailyDrone: Ludwigsburg Residential Palace 21.12.2020

Ludwigsburg Residential Palace is often nicknamed the ‘Versailles of Swabia’! Take a bird’s-eye view of one of the largest Baroque palaces in Germany!
Tourist taking a picture of the Eiffel Tower in Paris Frau Spiegelreflexkamera. Reisefotografie Eiffelturm Frankreich Paris. Ekaterina Pokrovsky - Fotolia

Paris reawakens — these sights can be visited again 25.06.2020

Bars, restaurants, and hotels are open again: Paris is emerging from its coronavirus lockdown-induced slumber and the first tourists are returning. Many sights can be visited again, but by far not all of them.
Unterschiedlichste Toiletten-Sprüche sind am 05.04.2017 im Museum für Kommunikation in Nürnberg (Bayern) während der Ausstellung Besetzt! Geschichten im stillen Örtchen über einer Toilettenschüssel zusammengetragen. Foto: Daniel Karmann/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

World Toilet Day draws attention to the global sanitation crisis 19.11.2019

In an age where many lack proper sanitation facilities, one should never underestimate the importance of the toilet. In Europe, its history is full of dirty secrets.

8-1919-11-0-A1 (138214) Demonstration/Abtretung Westpreußen,1919 Berlin / Demonstration gegen die Abtretung von Danzig und Posen (West- preußen), nach den Bestimmungen des Versailler Vertrages. (Abkommen mit Polen über die Räumung Westpreußens, am 25.11.1919, Danzig wird Freistaat, 1920). - Demonstrationszug in der Potsdamer Straße.- Foto, um November 1919. E: Anti-Versailles demonstration / Berlin Berlin: Demonstration against the return of Posen to Poland on 25/11/1919 and the decision to make Danzig a free city in 1920 under the provisions of the Treaty of Versailles. - Demonstrators march through Potsdamer Strasse. - Photo, Novemember 1919. |

Treaty of Versailles 100 years on: A fragile peace and a fraught legacy 28.06.2019

In November 1918, an armistice ended the fighting in World War I. But it took seven months until the official peace treaty was signed. Germany, meanwhile, always objected to its terms.
11.11.2018, Frankreich, Paris: Emmanuel Macron (2.v.l), Präsident von Frankreich, und seine Frau Brigitte Macron (r) begrüßen Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel im Elyseepalast. Zu einer Gedenkfeier anlässlich des Endes des Ersten Weltkriegs vor einhundert Jahren sind rund 60 Staats- und Regierungschefs in Paris. Foto: Christophe Ena/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

WWI centenary: Merkel and Macron visit WWI memorial 10.11.2018

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her French counterpart marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I by unveiling a plaque at Rethondes. Leaders from 67 countries are set to join the weekend's commemorations.
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a special congress gathering both the upper and lower houses of the French parliament (National Assembly and Senate) in Versailles near Paris, France, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron vows 'bold and courageous' decisions to cut public spending 09.07.2018

The French president has addressed a joint session of parliament in Versailles. Some right- and left-wing lawmakers boycotted the event, criticising his "monarchical" style.

Blumen wachsen am 08.05.2014 in Berlin während eines Presserundganges auf einem Rasenstück in einem der Heckengärten der Villa von Max Liebermann in Berlin. Die drei Gärten sollen am 11.05.2014 feierlich eröffnet werden. Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache

Europe's stunning parks and gardens 19.04.2018

Gardening passion in Europe covers it all, from quintessential baroque or renaissance parks to urban gardening. Here are of some of our favorite gardens.

Suspect arrested after car attack 10.08.2017
03.07.2017 *** French President Emmanuel Macron walks through the Galerie des Bustes (Busts Gallery) to access the Versailles Palace's hemicycle for a special congress gathering both houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate), near Paris, France, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool Optimiert für mobile Angebote

Emmanuel Macron wants to cut French parliament by third, streamline legislature 03.07.2017

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will reduce the number of representatives in both of France's legislative chambers by a third. Macron said streamlining parliament would allow laws to be drafted more quickly.
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) following their meeting at the Versailles Palace, near Paris, on May 29, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron hosts Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in their first meeting since he came to office with differences on Ukraine and Syria clearly visible. / AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP/Getty Images)

No thaw: sober assessments of Putin's visit to France 31.05.2017

French President Macron and Russian President Putin's first meeting did little to warm up their nations' frosty relations, Russian experts concluded. Macron tried to promote himself internationally while Putin sat tight.
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Chateau de Versailles as they meet for talks before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countyies in Versailles, France, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Opinion: Between Putin and Macron, it's strictly business 29.05.2017

The French president was looking to temper expectations for Putin's first visit. The leaders' meeting was about working together, he said - even if through clenched teeth, writes Barbara Wesel.
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) following their meeting at the Versailles Palace, near Paris, on May 29, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron hosts Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in their first meeting since he came to office with differences on Ukraine and Syria clearly visible. / AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP/Getty Images)

Macron talks Syria, LGBT rights, fake news with Putin 29.05.2017

The French and Russian presidents have met in Versailles and discussed "points of friction." These included Russian media "organs of influence and propaganda" in the French election campaign.

