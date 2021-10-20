The palace of Versailles, some 20 km outside of Paris was the seat of political power in the Kingdom of France from 1682, when Louis XIV moved the royal court from Paris.

The Château de Versailles, which has been on UNESCO’s World Heritage List for 30 years, is one of the most beautiful achievements of 18th-century French art. The site, which is today a museum and popular tourist destination, began as Louis XIII’s hunting lodge before his son Louis XIV transformed and expanded it, moving the court and government of France to Versailles in 1682. Each of the three French kings who lived there until the French Revolution added improvements to make it more beautiful. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "Palace of Versailles".