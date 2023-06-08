Pakistani survivor haunted by memory of sinking migrant boat

MigrationEuropePakistani survivor haunted by memory of sinking migrant boatTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationEuropeAli Kaifee2 hours ago2 hours agoOnly a dozen people survived when an overloaded boat carrying an estimated 700 migrants sank off the Greek coast in June. One of the survivors is Usman Sadique, who was a policeman before leaving Pakistan to seek his fortune in Europe. https://p.dw.com/p/4UrRyAdvertisement