Pain - How to Tackle it

Pain is our body's way of telling us something's wrong and warning us to be careful. But 10% of the world population lives with chronic pain. In Good Shape investigates causes and coping strategies.

Image: DW

Pain - What is it?

Feeling pain is a complex process. Electrical impulses carry information from an injury, for example, to the brain. The thalamus processes information about the pain, and the sensory cortex determines where the pain is coming from.

Image: ZDF

Fibromyalgia - living with chronic pain

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition involving constant pain in the joints and muscles. It can take a long time to diagnose and there are few effective treatments. A new therapy that uses electrical stimulation could help.

Image: Daniel Modjesch/dpa/picture alliance

Painkillers - The risks and side effects

Aspirin, paracetamol, diclofenac and ibuprofen are the most common painkillers. But taking any of these medications too often can have side effects, and potentially damage the liver, stomach or heart. Metamizole could be a safer alternative.

Image: Jochen Tack/imago images

Headaches - What helps?

Headache is one of the most common types of pain. They range from migraine, cluster or tension headaches. Painkillers can help, but so can relaxation training, Botox injections, electrical stimulation or mustard seed foot baths.

Image: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa/picture alliance

Medical cannabis: Helpful or overhyped?

Cannabis isn't just a recreational drug. Medical cannabis is used to treat various conditions, including chronic pain. But have its health benefits been overhyped?

Image: DW

How to handwalk to push-up

Fitness trainer Aurelia Damann demonstrates how to do a handwalk to push-up.

