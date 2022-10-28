  1. Skip to content
3D-Figur mit hervorgehobener Oberseite der Wirbelsäule
Image: PantherMedia/picture alliance

Pain - How to Tackle it

25 minutes ago

Pain is our body's way of telling us something's wrong and warning us to be careful. But 10% of the world population lives with chronic pain. In Good Shape investigates causes and coping strategies.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Im6Q
Schmerzen DW Beitrag
Image: DW

Pain - What is it?

Feeling pain is a complex process. Electrical impulses carry information from an injury, for example, to the brain. The thalamus processes information about the pain, and the sensory cortex determines where the pain is coming from.

 

fit&gesund Stills zum Thema Prostata: Fibromyalgie
Image: ZDF

Fibromyalgia - living with chronic pain

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition involving constant pain in the joints and muscles. It can take a long time to diagnose and there are few effective treatments. A new therapy that uses electrical stimulation could help.

 

Junge Frau nimmt eine Tablette
Image: Daniel Modjesch/dpa/picture alliance

Painkillers - The risks and side effects

Aspirin, paracetamol, diclofenac and ibuprofen are the most common painkillers. But taking any of these medications too often can have side effects, and potentially damage the liver, stomach or heart. Metamizole could be a safer alternative.

 

Symbolbild einen Kater haben
Image: Jochen Tack/imago images

Headaches - What helps?

Headache is one of the most common types of pain. They range from migraine, cluster or tension headaches. Painkillers can help, but so can relaxation training, Botox injections, electrical stimulation or mustard seed foot baths.

 

Cannabis-Legalisierung
Image: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa/picture alliance

Medical cannabis: Helpful or overhyped?

Cannabis isn't just a recreational drug. Medical cannabis is used to treat various conditions, including chronic pain. But have its health benefits been overhyped?

 

DW In Good Shape | Aurelia Damann
Image: DW

How to handwalk to push-up

Fitness trainer Aurelia Damann demonstrates how to do a handwalk to push-up.

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 29.10.2022 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 30.10.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 31.10.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 02.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SAT 29.10.2022 – 09:30 UTC
WED 02.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

