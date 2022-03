Ariana DeBose's win for the LGBTQ community

Ariana DeBose also made history with her award for best actress in a supporting role, becoming the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ actor to win in the category. In her acceptance speech, she said, "To anybody who has ever questioned your identity, I promise you there is a place for us" — echoing one of the songs from her film, the musical "West Side Story."