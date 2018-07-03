Opinion: Germany have no choice but to stick with Joachim Löw

Two weeks after the fiasco that was Germany's World Cup, the German Football Association (DFB) have announced that Joachim Löw will continue. They had no other choice because, unlike in Russia, Löw has total control over this decision.

A month before Germany's World Cup opener against Mexico, the DFB surprisingly announced that they had extended Löw's contract by two years until 2022, insisting that they would stick with the 58-year-old even in the event of a German quarterfinal exit. It was an unnecessary step to take and, in doing so, the DFB surrendered all of its cards to Löw.

DW's Matt Ford says the DFB have no choice but to stick with Löw

The termination of his contract and the recruitment and appointment of a successor would now cost the DFB money they don't have. The association is already obliged to pay back €19.2m ($22.37m) in taxes in the wake of the scandal following the 2006 World Cup and has committed up to €150m to the construction of a new academy center in Frankfurt.

The DFB are also currently in the middle of the application process to host Euro 2024, where they'll be keen to convey stability and continuity, not upheaval and revolution. In short, sacking Löw is no longer an option.

The list of potential replacements isn't long. Christian Streich has an excellent reputation of developing players, but lacks international pedigree. Jürgen Klopp is in the middle of a project at Liverpool and internal appointments - Thomas Schneider or Marcus Sorg - would hardly represent progression.

Jogi won't quit on a Löw note

But that's all conjecture. Löw holds all the cards and he's not about to bow out now. "Not like this," kicker claims to have heard from circles close to Löw.

The 58-year-old retains a vast amount of credit in his DFB account after years of sustained success, regular semifinal appearances and of course the 2014 World Cup title. He also has support from the dressing room – both sides of it, if the reports of a split between the 2014 World Cup winners and the 2017 Confederations Cup winners are to be believed.

Changes are required

None of this absolves Löw from blame for the debacle in Russia, of course. The football visionary now seems too far removed from the day-to-day affairs, with the size of the team behind the team swelling. Löw has become somewhat aloof and this needs to change. The good news is he can.

Germany's Confederations Cup win proved that Löw can still operate as a cutting edge, modern coach, capable of integrating new faces into the fold and forming them into a competitive and competent unit.

Of that team, only Timo Werner was assigned a major role at the World Cup but they have to form the nucleus of the rebuild, which Löw insists he is "totally committed to."

That process starts now.

Germany have home and away Nations League fixtures against both France and the Netherlands before the end of the year, plus friendlies against Peru and Russia. The next European Championship, to be held in 12 cities across Europe, will likely see Germany play a series of "home" games in Munich.

Both tournaments represent a chance for immediate redemption and for Löw to rescue his legacy. A successor must be found, but until then the DFB have no choice but to stick by the man who has revolutionized German football.