Online petition

An online petition is a form of petition which is signed online. The petition is aimed at companies, political parties or other institutions and demands action from them – or tries to prevent them from doing something.

Contents of online petitions can be political, social or even individual. In addition to official online petitions, which are addressed to a committee, there are also non-official ones. Their main goal is to raise awareness for a cause. "Signing" an online petition is usually done by entering one’s name and e-mail address into a form on a website. Well known platforms for online petitions are change.org, openpetition.de or avaaz.org.

Luxemburg's old town skyline is seen from across the deep gorge that runs through the city in July, 1996. The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg doesn’t get a lot of turns in the spotlight. It’s an independent country tinier than Rhode Island, the smallest U.S. state, and it would fit inside Germany, its neighbor to the east, 138 times with room to spare. It won no medals at the 2012 London Olympics; its only gold came at the 1952 Helsinki Games, in the men’s 1,500 meters. But this week is Luxembourg’s turn to shine. Prince Guillaume, the heir to the throne _ the grand duke-to-be _ will marry the Belgian Countess Stephanie de Lannoy. It will be a two-day affair, including fireworks, concerts, a gala dinner at the grand ducal palace, and two marriages between the betrothed _ a civil wedding Friday afternoon and a religious ceremony Saturday morning. (Foto:Paul Ames/AP/dapd)

Luxembourg broaches dropping French and German as official languages 14.01.2017

On Monday, Luxembourg's Chamber of Deputies will discuss a popular online petition that seeks to make Luxembourgish the country's only official language. Is the movement's success a sign of insecurity or populist revolt?
Blick auf die Isaakskathedrale auf dem Isaak-Platz in St. Petersburg. Aufnahme von 2002.

Petition grows against St. Petersburg cathedral handover 11.01.2017

Over 100,000 people have signed an online petition against the handover of a cathedral in St. Petersburg to the Orthodox Church. The church is now on the frontline of a debate about the role of the church in public life.
9. Dez. 2015 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev meets with journalists from Russia's top television channels for his annual end-of-year interview in Moscow on December 9, 2015. AFP PHOTO / SPUTNIK / YEKATERINA SHTUKINA / AFP / SPUTNIK / YEKATERINA SHTUKINA (Photo credit should read YEKATERINA SHTUKINA/AFP/Getty Images) +++ (C) Getty Images/AFP/E. Shtukina

Calls for Medvedev's resignation grow louder 11.08.2016

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has sparked national outrage. He told teachers to get another job if they want to earn more money. Now hundreds of thousands are calling for his resignation in an online petition.
HOUSTON, TX - MAY 05: Handguns are displayed in the Remington booth during the 2013 NRA Annual Meeting and Exhibits at the George R. Brown Convention Center on May 5, 2013 in Houston, Texas. More than 70,000 people attended the NRA's 3-day annual meeting that featured nearly 550 exhibitors, a gun trade show and a political rally. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

US Secret Service: No guns at GOP convention 29.03.2016

Firearms will not be welcome at the Republican National Convention, the US secret service has said. The statement is in response to an online petition calling for guns to be allowed inside the venue in Cleveland, Ohio.
Bildnummer: 53014380 Datum: 12.11.1974 Copyright: imago/LFI Sänger David Bowie während eines Konzerts in London - PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY , Personen , Highlight; 1974, London, Musik, Ziggy Stardust; , quer, Kbdig, Einzelbild, Aktion, People Bildnummer 53014380 Date 12 11 1974 Copyright Imago LFI Singer David Bowie during a Concert in London PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY People Highlight 1974 London Music Ziggy Stardust horizontal Kbdig Single Action shot Celebrities

Berlin petition launched to rename street after late music icon David Bowie 12.01.2016

Following the death of British music legend David Bowie, an online petition has been launched to name a street after him in the German capital. Bowie lived in Berlin's Schöneberg area in the 1970s.
Bei einer Teilnehmerin einer Demonstration gegen Rechtsextremismus, Fremdenhass und die Anti-Islam-Bewegung Pegida am 22.12.2014 in München (Bayern) ist ein Schild mit der Aufschrift REFUGEES WELCOME (Flüchtlinge willkommen) am Rucksack befestigt. Foto: Nicolas Armer/dpa

Thousands sign online petition against German anti-Islam PEGIDA movement 27.12.2014

An online petition protesting the German right-wing movement PEGIDA has received thousands of signatures. It follows the group's regular protests against Islam and immigration, which are growing in numbers.
People hold portraits of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden (L) and U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning in front of their faces during a protest in front Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, July 4, 2013. Protesters demanded Germany grant Snowden asylum as they held up banners and chanted slogans in support of the former spy agency contractor. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

Brazil continues to ignore Snowden asylum appeal 01.02.2014

Over a million people have signed an online petition to grant asylum to former NSA contractor Edward Snowden in Brazil. However, experts doubt that the country will give in to this demand.
This combination of two undated handout photos made available by the Centro de estudios Borjanos shows the 20th century Ecce Homo-style fresco of Christ before (left) and after (right) an elderly amateur artist Celia Gimenez, 80, took it upon herself to restore it in the church of the northern Spanish agricultural town of Borja. The incident made national news and was an Internet trending topic Thursday Aug 23 2012 with some Twitter users dubbing it ?Ecce Mono?, meaning ?Behold the Monkey? instead of ?Behold Man.? (Foto:Centro de estudios Borjanos/AP/dapd)

Fans of botched restoration launch web petition 23.08.2012

Admirers of the "world's worst painting restoration" have launched an online petition to save it. Octogenarian Cecilia Gimenez had intended simply to touch up the depiction of Christ, with controversial results.
Im Krankenhaus, Hebamme mit Neugeborenem Bild: Dieter Seitz

Midwives demand better pay as insurance soars 26.05.2010

Thousands of people have signed an online petition calling for better pay for independent midwives in Germany. This follows protests around the country, as insurance costs boom by more than 200 percent.