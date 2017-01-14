An online petition is a form of petition which is signed online. The petition is aimed at companies, political parties or other institutions and demands action from them – or tries to prevent them from doing something.

Contents of online petitions can be political, social or even individual. In addition to official online petitions, which are addressed to a committee, there are also non-official ones. Their main goal is to raise awareness for a cause. "Signing" an online petition is usually done by entering one’s name and e-mail address into a form on a website. Well known platforms for online petitions are change.org, openpetition.de or avaaz.org.