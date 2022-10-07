Visit the new DW website

On the Green Fence

This award-winning podcast is for those who want more than just the green angle when it comes to the environment and climate change.

On the Green Fence lives up to its name in looking at complex, often divisive environmental issues from multiple angles. On the Green Fence is not about greenism, but about delving into the major concerns of our time in an engaging and human way. DW reporter & host Neil King sits on the fence and explores the role business, society and science play in our transition to a more environmentally friendly and decarbonized world. In so doing, he aims to make sense of issues that affect us all, but which are often over-simplified or convoluted by ideology and lobbyism. On the Green Fence stands for an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to the environment.

Plans to 'deepen' Germany's Rhine river to combat low water levels hit resistance

Plans to 'deepen' Germany's Rhine river to combat low water levels hit resistance 07.10.2022

Water levels on the river typically drop later in fall with knock-on effects for trade and industry. A government plan to deepen the crucial waterway to curb future disruptions is proving controversial.
Germany's pioneer 'edible city' on the Rhine

Germany's pioneer 'edible city' on the Rhine 02.09.2022

Andernach's city center has fruit and vegetable gardens that anyone can harvest for free. By making edible plants a feature of public space, this town is trying to change the way locals think about their food.
Climate change: When does planting trees make sense?

Climate change: When does planting trees make sense? 26.07.2022

Trees can be powerful allies in the fight against global heating because they can trap CO2 and lock it away. But planting billions more of them won't be enough to save the climate.
Climate change: Do we have to rethink what we eat?

Climate change: Do we have to rethink what we eat? 01.07.2022

The global food system allows us to buy almost any product we want, whenever we want — often at the cost of the environment. But are we even capable of changing our eating habits?
Climate crisis: How to cope with eco-anxiety

Climate crisis: How to cope with eco-anxiety 21.04.2022

Does worrying about climate change keep you up at night? Growing numbers of people are struggling with eco-anxiety, or distress about the state of the planet. If you're one of them, these expert tips might help.

How climate change is making allergy season worse

How climate change is making allergy season worse 07.04.2022

Pollen season can already be miserable if you suffer from allergies. But climate change and the way it affects allergenic plants is only expected to make the situation worse, at the cost of our health and economies.
Climate emergency: Keeping homes cool on a warming planet

Climate emergency: Keeping homes cool on a warming planet 25.01.2022

Rising temperatures are leading to a surge in demand for cooling. But, ironically, the more we rely on energy-intensive air conditioners, the more the planet warms. What are the other options?

Housing: Rethinking the space we need to live

Housing: Rethinking the space we need to live 18.01.2022

Millions of homes will need to be built for booming city populations in the coming decades. The construction sector is a major greenhouse gas emitter, so what can the industry do to cut CO2?

Climate change: Is ecoguilt changing the way we travel?

Climate change: Is ecoguilt changing the way we travel? 21.05.2021

Humans have long been driven by a desire to explore the planet and visit faraway places. But with tourism's toll on the environment now calling our globetrotting habits into question, some say it's time for change.

Climate crisis: CO2 offsetting 'only 2nd-best solution'

Climate crisis: CO2 offsetting 'only 2nd-best solution' 07.05.2021

German nonprofit atmosfair allows plane passengers to compensate for their flight's emissions by funding climate-friendly projects in the Global South. But do such schemes work? Or are they another form of greenwashing?
Thailand: Saving a beach paradise from mass tourism

Thailand: Saving a beach paradise from mass tourism 23.04.2021

Thai authorities want to cap the number of tourists at Maya Bay to rescue its stressed marine ecosystem. The iconic cove from "The Beach" had to be sealed off to the public after almost all its coral was destroyed.

'The time has come for humanity to go through its next evolution'

'The time has come for humanity to go through its next evolution' 02.06.2020

The novel coronavirus is nature's way of telling us something, says environmental economist Pavan Sukhdev. He wants an economy not devoted to monetary wealth.

Sieren's China: Beijing will take less of the world's trash

Sieren's China: Beijing will take less of the world's trash 04.11.2017

For years, industrial nations have exported their garbage to China. But Beijing wants to put an end to this: The country has its own problematic waste, DW's Frank Sieren writes.