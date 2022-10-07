This award-winning podcast is for those who want more than just the green angle when it comes to the environment and climate change.

On the Green Fence lives up to its name in looking at complex, often divisive environmental issues from multiple angles. On the Green Fence is not about greenism, but about delving into the major concerns of our time in an engaging and human way. DW reporter & host Neil King sits on the fence and explores the role business, society and science play in our transition to a more environmentally friendly and decarbonized world. In so doing, he aims to make sense of issues that affect us all, but which are often over-simplified or convoluted by ideology and lobbyism. On the Green Fence stands for an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to the environment.