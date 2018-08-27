 Odessa - a Black Sea pearl | Euromaxx extra tour | DW | 27.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

euromaxx extratour

Odessa - a Black Sea pearl

People of different nationalities and religions have shaped the city of Odessa, including Greeks, Italians and Jews. Founded in 1794 by the Russian empress Catherine the Great, today it is Ukraine's most important port.

EUROMAXX | Odessa (DW)

 
        

Related content

Fahne Ukraine und EU

European Union extends Crimea sanctions for a year 18.06.2018

The economic measures prevent EU citizens and companies from investing in Crimea and Sevastopol. Russia's annexation of the peninsula in 2014 prompted the sanctions.

Michail Saakaschwili

Mikheil Saakashvili plans march on Kyiv 10.09.2017

Ukrainian public enemy no. 1 wants to stir up the country's political system: Mikheil Saakashvili, former Georgian president and ex-governor of Odessa, plans a spectacular return to Kyiv — at all costs.

Ukraine Saakaschwili reist trotz des Verbots ein

Former Georgian leader Mikhail Saakashvili makes point at Ukrainian border 10.09.2017

Supported by former Ukrainian leader Yulia Tymoshenko and others, Saakashvili has pushed his way from Poland into Ukraine in a bid to regain his citizenship. But he faces an extradition request from Georgia.

Advertisement
DW Euromaxx Highlights (Sendungslogo)

Euromaxx Highlights

Gigantic puppets take over the streets: the new production of the French theater troupe Royal de Luxe. Plus: Olafur Eliasson's pop-up restaurant. And, a small German town in Elvis fever. 

DW euromaxx Sandalen für die Stars (DW)

Sandals for the stars

Pandelis Melissinos is a third-generation shoemaker in the center of Athens. His traditional sandals have long been popular with stars such as Jackie Kennedy, the Beatles or Sarah Jessica Parker. 

DW euromaxx Screenshot Schauspielerin Florence Kasumba (DW)

German actress Florence Kasumba

The German Ugandan actress Florence Kasumba is versatile. Her breaktthrough came with roles in American comic film adaptations like Wonder Woman, but her career began in musical theater. 

DW Euromaxx - Bad Nauheim im Elvis-Fieber (DW)

Elvis fever in Bad Nauheim

Every year, Bad Nauheim pays tribute to the king of rock 'n' roll on the anniversary of his death. Elvis was stationed here for almost two years. Fans arrive from around the world. 