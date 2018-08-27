Odessa - a Black Sea pearl

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
People of different nationalities and religions have shaped the city of Odessa, including Greeks, Italians and Jews. Founded in 1794 by the Russian empress Catherine the Great, today it is Ukraine's most important port.
The economic measures prevent EU citizens and companies from investing in Crimea and Sevastopol. Russia's annexation of the peninsula in 2014 prompted the sanctions.
Ukrainian public enemy no. 1 wants to stir up the country's political system: Mikheil Saakashvili, former Georgian president and ex-governor of Odessa, plans a spectacular return to Kyiv — at all costs.
Supported by former Ukrainian leader Yulia Tymoshenko and others, Saakashvili has pushed his way from Poland into Ukraine in a bid to regain his citizenship. But he faces an extradition request from Georgia.
Gigantic puppets take over the streets: the new production of the French theater troupe Royal de Luxe. Plus: Olafur Eliasson's pop-up restaurant. And, a small German town in Elvis fever.
Pandelis Melissinos is a third-generation shoemaker in the center of Athens. His traditional sandals have long been popular with stars such as Jackie Kennedy, the Beatles or Sarah Jessica Parker.
The German Ugandan actress Florence Kasumba is versatile. Her breaktthrough came with roles in American comic film adaptations like Wonder Woman, but her career began in musical theater.
Every year, Bad Nauheim pays tribute to the king of rock 'n' roll on the anniversary of his death. Elvis was stationed here for almost two years. Fans arrive from around the world.
