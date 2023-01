Ana Zafirova | Abnora Mehmeti

1 hour ago 1 hour ago

Hani helps hundreds of migrants from the Middle East who cross the border from Greece into North Macedonia on their way to Serbia. The Iranian, a former migrant himself, is volunteering with the Red Cross of North Macedonia. He assists migrants every day with food, water and medical supplies, because he knows what it's like to have no one by your side on such a dangerous journey.