No time to lose heart: Amputee returns to Ukraine front line

ConflictsUkraineNo time to lose heart: Amputee returns to Ukraine front lineConflictsUkraineMax Zander54 minutes ago54 minutes agoThousands of Ukrainian soldiers have lost their lives and many more were badly wounded fighting for the future of their country. Some soldiers returned to the battlefield despite serious injuries. DW's Max Zander has met one of them.