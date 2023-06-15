  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
NATO
Russia's war in Ukraine
ConflictsUkraine

No time to lose heart: Amputee returns to Ukraine front line

Max Zander
54 minutes ago

Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have lost their lives and many more were badly wounded fighting for the future of their country. Some soldiers returned to the battlefield despite serious injuries. DW's Max Zander has met one of them.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SgKU
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin visit a site of a mass grave in the town of Bucha

Ukraine updates: Explosions in Kyiv as African leaders visit

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A hand holding a mobile phone

SADC countries scrap roaming charges

SADC countries scrap roaming charges

Digital World2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her hand perpendicular to her forehead

Is Bangladesh edging closer to China and Russia?

Is Bangladesh edging closer to China and Russia?

Politics24 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A view of Neuschwanstein castle with forest and cliffs in the foreground

German police arrest US tourist over Neuschwanstein death

German police arrest US tourist over Neuschwanstein death

Crime5 hours ago01:28 min
More from Germany

Europe

DW Sendung Fokus Europa | Italien gleichgeschlechtliche Eltern

Same-sex parents in Italy face tough times

Same-sex parents in Italy face tough times

Society5 hours ago04:35 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, flanked by other people, walks across the tarmac with a Syrian Air jet in the distance behind him

Syria: Why are Arab nations warming to Assad?

Syria: Why are Arab nations warming to Assad?

PoliticsJune 15, 202303:57 min
More from Middle East

Latin America

Two girls are seen in the informal settlement known as La Pista on the outskirts of Maicao in northeastern Colombia.

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

SocietyJune 14, 202304:32 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage