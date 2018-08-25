Nissan launches first low-cost electric car in China

Nissan's Sylphy Zero Emission electric car has started rolling off the production line at a Guangzhou plant in China. It's the first domestically-produced low-cost electric car made specifically for the Chinese market.
The start of production Monday by Nissan's joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group, Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle, came as the two partners had reached another milestone, having built 10 million cars in China since they joined forces.
Automotive magazine Autocar Professional said that as Nissan's first all-electric vehicle built in China, the Sylphy Zero Emission "promised to usher in a new era of electrification in the world's largest automotive market."
The low-cost model is a combination of the world's best-selling electric car, the Nissan Leaf, and the best-selling Nissan sedan in China called Sylghy.
Autocar Processional quoted Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa as saying that "China is expected to lead the world in the adoption and spread of EVs in the coming years."
"We're confident that the Sylphy Zero Emission rolling off the production line today will become a main player in the EV market here," he added.
Others to follow suit
News agency AP reported the Sylphy would cost 166,000 yuan ($25,850, €22,266) after government subsidies, or just half the sticker price of the Nissan Leaf.
Brands including Nissan itself and Tesla, GM and Audi have been selling imported electric cars in China, but their high price has limited their appeal.
Nissan's rival automakers such as General Motors and Volkswagen are planning to release electric models designed solely for China starting this year.
hg/jd (AFP, AP)
Japanese automaker Nissan has flaunted its second-generation Leaf vehicle, an electric car that comes with autonomous driving functions. While the car boasts an extended range, old drawbacks remain. (06.09.2017)
Together with its joint venture on the ground, Japanese automaker Nissan is to make a multi-billion-dollar investment in the production of e-cars in China. Beijing's e-car quota system goes into effect next year. (05.02.2018)