 Nissan launches first low-cost electric car in China | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 27.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Nissan launches first low-cost electric car in China

Nissan's Sylphy Zero Emission electric car has started rolling off the production line at a Guangzhou plant in China. It's the first domestically-produced low-cost electric car made specifically for the Chinese market.

Sylphy Zero Emission for Chinese market (picture-alliance/AP Photo/V. Yu)

The start of production Monday by Nissan's joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group, Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle, came as the two partners had reached another milestone, having built 10 million cars in China since they joined forces.

Automotive magazine Autocar Professional said that as Nissan's first all-electric vehicle built in China, the Sylphy Zero Emission "promised to usher in a new era of electrification in the world's largest automotive market."

The low-cost model is a combination of the world's best-selling electric car, the Nissan Leaf, and the best-selling Nissan sedan in China called Sylghy.

Autocar Processional quoted Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa as saying that "China is expected to lead the world in the adoption and spread of EVs in the coming years."

"We're confident that the Sylphy Zero Emission rolling off the production line today will become a main player in the EV market here," he added.

Others to follow suit

News agency AP reported the Sylphy would cost 166,000 yuan ($25,850, €22,266) after government subsidies, or just half the sticker price of the Nissan Leaf.

Brands including Nissan itself and Tesla, GM and Audi have been selling imported electric cars in China, but their high price has limited their appeal.

Nissan's rival automakers such as General Motors and Volkswagen are planning to release electric models designed solely for China starting this year.

Watch video 02:09
Now live
02:09 mins.

VW in China invests in e-mobility

hg/jd (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Nissan unveils new e-car with self-driving capabilities

Japanese automaker Nissan has flaunted its second-generation Leaf vehicle, an electric car that comes with autonomous driving functions. While the car boasts an extended range, old drawbacks remain. (06.09.2017)  

Nissan, Dongfeng to invest heavily in e-cars in China

Together with its joint venture on the ground, Japanese automaker Nissan is to make a multi-billion-dollar investment in the production of e-cars in China. Beijing's e-car quota system goes into effect next year. (05.02.2018)  

VW announces massive e-mobility investment in China

German carmaker Volkswagen has said it will boost its investment in electric vehicles in China together with its joint ventures on the ground. The announcement came as the Asian nation set stringent production quotas. (16.11.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

VW in China invests in e-mobility  

Related content

USA Elektrofahrzeug an Blink Ladestation

Nissan, Dongfeng to invest heavily in e-cars in China 05.02.2018

Together with its joint venture on the ground, Japanese automaker Nissan is to make a multi-billion-dollar investment in the production of e-cars in China. Beijing's e-car quota system goes into effect next year.

China Sigmar Gabriel trifft Miao Wei

China seeks to allay German automakers' concerns during Gabriel visit 02.11.2016

China has tried to quell the concerns of German automakers following Beijing's plans to impose quotas on electric car production. China's premier has also encouraged Germany to push forward with liberalization in trade.

Deutschland IAA 2017 Frankfurt

Frankfurt show shines electric light on auto futures 12.09.2017

Automakers at the Frankfurt car show, IAA, have been highlighting their e-auto credentials and distancing themselves from Dieselgate. But how will this impact the European car industry and its 12.6 million employees?

Advertisement

DW Business - Europe & America

Chinese investors in Africa - Fed Chief Powell signals more hikes 