Nikopol faces double threat from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

ConflictsUkraineNikopol faces double threat from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plantConflictsUkraineNick Connolly3 hours ago3 hours agoThe destruction of the Kakhovka dam has drained a reservoir that provided the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant with cooling water. DW visited nearby Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol, a city that endures daily shelling and can't fight back.