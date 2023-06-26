  1. Skip to content
Nikopol faces double threat from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Nick Connolly
3 hours ago

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam has drained a reservoir that provided the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant with cooling water. DW visited nearby Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol, a city that endures daily shelling and can't fight back.

Rescue teams work to find out survivors under the rubble after a Russian missile attack hits Ria restaurant in Kramatorsk
Live

Ukraine updates: Kramatorsk attack death toll rises

Conflicts43 minutes ago
