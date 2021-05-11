  1. Skip to content
Nik Martin

News and business writer, lover of storytelling through audio, occasional radio reporter while traveling through Europe.

Nik was originally a radio broadcaster, producer and program director (managing the on air team) in his native Britain, until one day, a journalist didn't show up, and Nik found himself reading the news.

His 20-year journalism career has taken him across Europe, to the Middle East and Asia.

Once a regular freelance producer for DW's radio shows, Nik joined DW's online newsroom in 2015 as a writer and editor. He also writes articles for DW's online business team.

Stories by Nik Martin

Chinese journalist Zhang Zhan

China: COVID citizen journalist 'close to death' in jail

Zhang Zhan, who reported from Wuhan, is on hunger strike after receiving a 4-year sentence for "provoking trouble."
HealthNovember 5, 2021
Afghan money changers count Afghani bank notes at the currency exchange Sarayee Shahzada market in Kabul

The West forces cash crunch on Taliban

The Taliban are facing financial reprisals for recapturing Afghanistan. Central bank assets and aid have been frozen.
PoliticsAugust 21, 2021
A smart device shows various streaming apps

European TV struggles in the streaming era

Politicians, tech giants and US peers are hacking away at the business models of traditional broadcasters.
BusinessMay 22, 2021
Berchtesgaden street scene

Germany: Is €10 billion enough for lockdown-lite?

The relief offered now is a fraction of the €750 billion aid package around the first lockdown in March.
BusinessNovember 3, 2020
Heiko Maas

Germany's Maas: Tens of thousands to be flown home

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tells DW the repatriation of Germans abroad will take several days.
CatastropheMarch 17, 2020
Armed officer in London

London attack: Poland honors tusk-wielding hero

The Polish national who tackled the London attacker with a 1.5 meter whale tusk is to receive a medal for courage.
SocietyDecember 1, 2019
