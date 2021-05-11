Nik Martin

Nik was originally a radio broadcaster, producer and program director (managing the on air team) in his native Britain, until one day, a journalist didn't show up, and Nik found himself reading the news.

His 20-year journalism career has taken him across Europe, to the Middle East and Asia.

Once a regular freelance producer for DW's radio shows, Nik joined DW's online newsroom in 2015 as a writer and editor. He also writes articles for DW's online business team.