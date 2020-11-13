New Trade, New Ways

And: Making clothes fairer and more sustainable in Bangladesh and New York.

Import freeze: What’s Russia doing with its oil?

Druzhba – "friendship" – is the name of the oil pipeline from Russia to Europe. But that friendship is over. Europe is cutting back its oil imports. So why is Russia earning more than ever from its raw material exports?

Belt and Road trade network disrupted by war

The Belt and Road Initiative is perhaps the Chinese president's biggest foreign policy project. European Cities like Duisburg also use it for container traffic. The war now threatens to destroy what Beijing has built, and a bypass is in the making.

New York: New law on sustainable fashion

New York wants to force the global fashion industry to become fairer and more environmentally sustainable. All large companies will have to disclose their supply chains and be held accountable for their social impact.

Taking stock of Bangladesh’s garment sector

Nine years after the Rana Plaza disaster, Bangladesh is trying to make its garment industry fairer and more sustainable. But how much have conditions in Bangladesh’s garment sector improved?

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

WED 04.05.2022 – 00:30 UTC

WED 04.05.2022 – 05:30 UTC

WED 04.05.2022 – 11.30 UTC

WED 04.05.2022 – 15:30 UTC

WED 04.05.2022 – 22.30 UTC

THU 05.05.2022 – 02:30 UTC

THU 05.05.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4



DW Deutsch+

THU 05.05.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7| New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3