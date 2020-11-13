 New Trade, New Ways | Made in Germany | DW | 29.04.2022

Made in Germany

New Trade, New Ways

What will Russia do with its oil now that Europe is reducing its imports? Also on the show: how China's Belt and Road initiative is being disrupted by the Ukraine War.

MADE Disruption Design

And: Making clothes fairer and more sustainable in Bangladesh and New York.

 

DW 'MADE in Germany' am 03.05.2022 l Russisches Oel

Import freeze: What’s Russia doing with its oil?

Druzhba – "friendship" – is the name of the oil pipeline from Russia to Europe. But that friendship is over. Europe is cutting back its oil imports. So why is Russia earning more than ever from its raw material exports?

 

Symbobild Nordkorea China Güterzug

Belt and Road trade network disrupted by war

The Belt and Road Initiative is perhaps the Chinese president's biggest foreign policy project. European Cities like Duisburg also use it for container traffic. The war now threatens to destroy what Beijing has built, and a bypass is in the making.

 

DW 'MADE in Germany' am 03.05.2022 l NY Mode

New York: New law on sustainable fashion

New York wants to force the global fashion industry to become fairer and more environmentally sustainable. All large companies will have to disclose their supply chains and be held accountable for their social impact.

 

DW 'MADE in Germany' am 03.05.2022 l Sustainable

Taking stock of Bangladesh’s garment sector

Nine years after the Rana Plaza disaster, Bangladesh is trying to make its garment industry fairer and more sustainable. But how much have conditions in Bangladesh’s garment sector improved?

 

 

