  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
G7 summit
Pasang Dawa Sherpa holding two saplings in 2022
Pasang Dawa Sherpa became the second person to have climbed Mount Everest 27 timesImage: Aryan Dhimal/ZUMA/picture alliance
SportsNepal

Nepali climber ties record after 27th Mount Everest ascent

28 minutes ago

Two Sherpa guides have been vying for the record of most summits. Meanwhile, a former Gurkha soldier has become the first above-knee double amputee to climb the world's tallest mountain.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ReZr

A Nepali climber became the second person to reach the summit of Mount Everest for a 27th time on Monday, as the race heats up to hold the record for the most ascents of world's tallest mountain.

Pasang Dawa Sherpa, 46, became the second person to achieve the record less than a week after 53-year-old climber Kami Rita Sherpa also reached the summit for the 27th time.

"Pasang Dawa Sherpa reached the summit today with Chinese clients. This was his 27th summit," his expedition organizer, Imagine Nepal Trek and Expedition, told the AFP news agency.

Pasang Dawa first reached the summit in 1998 and has climbed the mountain almost every year since, including twice during some climbing seasons.

His rival Kami Rita — known as "the Everest man" — is expected to attempt a 28th climb later this week which would once again give him sole ownership of the record.

Double amputee climber makes history

Amid the backdrop of the world record rivalry, ex-Gurkha veteran Hari Budha Magar also made history as the first above-knee double amputee to climb Mount Everest on Friday.

"I hope my climb will help change the perception of persons with disabilities," Magar told the Reuters news agency from Everest Base Camp.

"I would like to encourage all people to take to climbing any mountain of their choice," he added.

Hari Budha Magar seated on a chair
Hari Budha Magar lost both his legs while serving in Afghanistan in 2010Image: PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP/Getty Images

Magar uses two prosthetic legs after an IED attack while serving in Afghanistan with the British army in 2010.

He had already climbed several major peaks including Ben Nevis in Scotland, Mount Toubkal in Morocco, and Mont Blanc in the European Alps.

However, he had been unable to climb Mount Everest for several years due to a Nepalese law that prevented double amputees from mountaineering.

zc/nm (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A view of Mount Everest

Record number of climbers set to ascend Mount Everest

Record number of climbers set to ascend Mount Everest

After Nepal officials issued a record number of permits to climb Mount Everest, bottlenecks are expected en route to the summit. The first wave of intrepid trekkers made it to the "top of the world" on the weekend. Hundreds more are set to come.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 15, 202301:41 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Wagner group found Yevgeny Prigozhin standing next to his fighters in Bakhmut, Ukraine on May 20, 2023

Ukraine updates: Wagner to leave Bakhmut by June 1

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

View of Addis Abeba

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

CultureMay 20, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Ecotourists look on as an Olive Ridley sea turtle makes its way down a beach near the small coastal village of Velas in western India.

Saving India's endangered baby turtles

Saving India's endangered baby turtles

Nature and Environment2 hours ago02:30 min
More from Asia

Germany

Screenshot from the video game 'The Light in the Darkness,' showing a standing man with one arm around the shoulder of a seated woman.

How video games commemorate the Holocaust

How video games commemorate the Holocaust

Culture3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

DW Sendung Fokus Europa | Frankreich Wasser Landwirte

French farmers are fighting over water

French farmers are fighting over water

Nature and Environment4 hours ago05:00 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Iraqi people stage a protest against the depreciation of the local currency, the dinar, against the US dollar, at Tahrir square in Baghdad.

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

BusinessMay 20, 2023
More from Middle East
Go to homepage