Nepal | Tara Air Flugzeug am Lukla Flughafen
Image: Radek Kucharski/Zoonar/picture alliance

Nepal: Plane Crash Hotspot

52 minutes ago

Few countries on earth see planes go missing or crash as often as Nepal. What is behind it?

https://p.dw.com/p/4Omgw

Nepal is world famous for its dramatic landscapes, immense mountain ranges and snow-capped peaks. Tourists from world-over travel there; some even brave a perilous ascent up one of the steep mountain slopes. But even getting there is risky, with fatal plane crashes occurring time and time again. More than 700 people have died in such accidents over the past three decades. But what is behind these mysterious crashes?

DW reporter Zobaer Ahmed visits Nepal to find out more, speaking with air traffic control, experts, and relatives of victims.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 18.03.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 18.03.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SUN 18.03.2023 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 19.03.2023 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 19.03.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 19.03.2023 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 19.03.2023 – 21:15 UTC
MON 20.03.2023 – 01:45 UTC
MON 20.03.2023 – 04:45 UTC
MON 20.03.2023 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 19.03.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 20.03.2023 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

The ECB building in Frankfurt

ECB raises interest rates by 0.5% as banks stocks wobble

Business3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
