 Nazi victims′ remains used for medical research buried in Berlin | News | DW | 13.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Nazi victims' remains used for medical research buried in Berlin

The remains of some 300 Nazi resistance fighters, executed for standing up to Adolf Hitler's dictatorship, have finally been buried in Berlin. Anatomy professor Hermann Stieve used the bodies for research during the war.

A woman holding a rose attends a burial ceremony for the human tissue of victims executed during the Nazi-era in Germany and used for research at Berlin's Charite university hospital during the Holocaust, at a Berlin cemetery, Berlin, Germany May 13, 2019. (Reuters/F. Bensch)

The remains of more than 300 female political prisoners who were executed by the Nazis and used for medical research were buried in a Berlin cemetery on Monday.

In the capital's Dorotheenstadt cemetery, where many Nazi victims are buried, descendants of the victims watched as a pallbearer lowered a box containing their microscopic remains into the ground.

Read more: Research organization to identify Nazi victims that ended up as brain slides 

Anatomy professor Hermann Stieve, an expert on the female reproductive system, dissected their bodies to conduct medical research into the effects of stress on the female body before and during World War II.

Stieve wasn't a member of the Nazi party but was complicit in their crimes, said Johannes Tuchel, director of the German Resistance Memorial Center, who was involved in the investigation into the remains and organizing their burial. Stieve arranged to receive some of the bodies only 30 minutes after their execution at Ploetzensee prison.

Stieve died of a stroke in 1952. His descendants found the prisoners' microscopic remains on glass plates and gave them to the Brandenburg Medical School in 2016.

A man throws ashes during the burial of the remains of victims executed during the Nazi-era in Germany and used for research at Berlin's Charite university hospital during the Holocaust at Dorotheenstaedt cemetery in Berlin, Germany, May 13, 2019. (Reuters/F. Bensch)

Relatives attended a multi-faith ceremony in Berlin's Dorotheenstaedt cemetery

'Giving the victims back their dignity'

"He [Stieve] helped the murderous justice system to deny these people a grave," said Andreas Winkelmann of the Brandenburg Medical School.

Family members have requested that their relatives not be identified on the grave's plaque.

Read more: Last survivors of Nazi women's camp tell their horror stories

"With the burial of the microscopic specimens ... we want to take a step toward giving the victims back their dignity," said Karl Max Einhaeupl, head of Berlin's university hospital Charite.

The Nazis executed more than 2,800 prisoners by hanging or guillotine at Ploetzensee prison from 1933 to 1945.

amp/cmk (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

German research organization to identify Nazi victims that ended up as brain slides

The Nazis murdered about 300,000 people with mental illnesses. Some of the victims' brains were handed over for research, and some are still held at German institutes. It's time to identify the victims. (02.05.2017)  

Forced abortions and medical experiments: Last survivors of Nazi women's camp tell their horror stories

"There were lots of tears in the interviews," says author Sarah Helm of her meetings with last survivors of the Nazis' only concentration camp for women, Ravensbrück. (25.01.2016)  

Human remains kept by Nazi doctor set for Berlin burial: report

Tissue from the mainly female victims of the Nazi-era will finally be laid to rest next month, a German newspaper reports. Hermann Stieve carried out contentious research on the effects of stress on women. (14.04.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Related content

Deutschland Berlin Dorotheenstädtischer Friedhof | Beisetzung Opfer Zweiter Weltkrieg

Anti-Nazi resistance fighters' remains laid to rest in Berlin 13.05.2019

The remains of some 300 Nazi resistance fighters, executed for standing up to Adolf Hitler's dictatorship, have finally been buried in Berlin. Anatomy professor Hermann Stieve used the bodies for research during the war.

Dorotheenstädtischer Friedhof, Berlin

Human remains kept by Nazi doctor set for Berlin burial: report 14.04.2019

Tissue from the mainly female victims of the Nazi-era will finally be laid to rest next month, a German newspaper reports. Hermann Stieve carried out contentious research on the effects of stress on women.

USA Miami Krispy Kreme Donuts LOGO

German billionaire family to donate $11M over Nazi past 25.03.2019

A report found that the Reimann family, owners of Krispy Kreme and Dr. Pepper, were avowed Nazis and used forced labor in their factories during World War II. "These crimes are disgusting," a family spokesman said.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  