NASA says DART mission succeeded in altering asteroid's orbit

The DART spacecraft that NASA deliberately crashed into an asteroid last month succeeded in forcing the rocky moonlet out of its natural orbit, the space agency said Tuesday.

In doing so, it means it is the first time humanity has altered the motion of a celestial body, NASA chief Bill Nelson said.

"This is a watershed moment for planetary defense and a watershed moment for humanity," Nelson told reporters in announcing the results.

'Ready for whatever the universe throws at us'

Scientists had hoped to shorten the asteroid's orbit by 10 minutes but Nelson said the impact slashed the rock's journey by about 32 minutes.

"DART shortened the 11 hour 55 minute orbit to 11 hours and 23 minutes," he said.

"This mission shows that NASA is trying to be ready for whatever the universe throws at us."

What was the mission?

On September 26, DART — which stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test — slammed into Dimorphos, an asteroid of around 160 meters (525 feet) in diameter which orbits Didymos, another, larger asteroid of around 780 meters in diameter.

The collision marked the end of part one of the DART mission, a 10-month space journey to autonomously impact and deflect a non-hazardous asteroid.

The mission, which was seven years in the making and cost around $330 million (€339 million), also marked the world's first test of a process designed to stop a potential doomsday meteorite collision with Earth.

NASA also hopes it will provide new data on what scientists call "planetary defense."

jsi/rs (AP, AFP, Reuters)