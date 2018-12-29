 NASA probe performs most distant flyby of spacerock | News | DW | 01.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

NASA probe performs most distant flyby of spacerock

The NASA spacecraft that studied Pluto will zip past an icy rock in the outer solar system. Scientists hope Ultima Thule will help them understand how planets were formed.

Weltraumfelsen Ultima Thule (picture-alliance/ZUMA Wire/NASA)

A NASA spacecraft buzzed by an icy space rock in the distant reaches of the solar system on Tuesday on a mission to gather clues about how planets were formed.

The New Horizons probe, which studied Pluto in 2015, will fly within 2,200 miles (3,540 kilometers) of Ultima Thule at 32,000 miles per hour, making it the most distance and possibly oldest space object ever visited by a spacecraft.

Read more: Pluto's marvelous methane ice dunes surprise scientists 

Scientists hope the 20-mile-long rock located more than four billion miles from Earth in the uncharted Kuiper Belt, a disc of small bodies left over from the formation of the solar system, will provide information of how planets took shape.

"The object is in such a deep freeze that it is perfectly preserved from its original formation," said lead scientist Alan Stern. "Everything we are going to learn about Ultima – from its composition to its geology to how it was originally assembled, whether it has satellites and an atmosphere and those kinds of things – are going to teach us about the original formation conditions of objects in the solar system."

Watch video 03:54
Now live
03:54 mins.

Stargazing in the classroom

Frontier of planetary science

The spacecraft is to take 900 pictures of the Ultima Thule in a few seconds as it whizzes by the distant object at 12:33 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (0533 UTC). NASA will not receive confirmation of a successful flyby until about 10 hours later.

Blurred and pixelated images released Monday from 1.2 million miles away appeared to show a peanut-shaped blob, not a round space rock.  Clearer images are expected to arrive in the next few days.

Scientists did not yet know about Ultima Thule when the New Horizons probe was launched in 2006 on a mission to study Pluto and its five moons.  The space rock located 1 billion miles beyond Pluto was first discovered in 2014 with the help of the Hubble Space Telescope.

  • Lake Poopo evaporation (Photo: ESA/Belspo)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    Only tears of sand remain

    Earth observation satellites such as the European Space Agency's Proba-V collect daily images that allow for the tracking of environmental changes over time. The images above - taken in April 2014, July 2015 and January 2016 (left to right) - offer crystal-clear insight into the gradual evaporation of Lake Poopo, once Bolivia's second largest lake - due at least in part to climate change.

  • Sarychev Peak eruption (Photo: NASA)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    The beast has awoken

    No matter how long volcanoes sleep, they're always in a bad mood when they wake up. The International Space Station was passing overhead when the Sarychev volcano, located in the Kuril Islands of Russia, erupted in 2009. Astronauts were able to snap a picture through a hole in the clouds. From dense ash to clouds of condensed water, virtually all natural phenomena can be examined from outer space.

  • Fires in Sumatra and Borneo, Indonesia (Photo: NASA/J. Schmaltz)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    Don't play with fire

    Every year, wildfires devastate the landscape - and ecology - in numerous countries around the world. Too often, these are caused by humans. This was also the case in Indonesia, where farmers burned peat rainforest areas for agriculture. On the island of Borneo and Sumatra, satellites detected fire hot spots in September 2015, and the plume of grey smoke that triggered air quality alerts.

  • Elbe river flooding Wittenberg (Photo: NASA/J. Allen)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    German kids misbehaved

    In Germany, parents warn their children that if they don't finish their meals, it's going to rain. And indeed, in 2013 it rained, so much that some of central Europe's major rivers overflowed their banks. As shown in this image from 2013, the Elbe burst its banks following unprecedented rainfall. In the photo, muddy water covers the area around Wittenberg, in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt.

  • Tropical storm Sandra (Photo: NASA/J. Schmaltz)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    At the eye of the hurricane

    A strong storm can cause irreparable damage through intense winds and storm surges from the sea. Space-based information is crucial in following development of such storms: intensity, the direction it's moving, wind speed … in the eastern Pacific Ocean near Mexico, this satellite image helped determine how tropical storm Sandra reached winds of 160 kilometers per hour by November 25, 2015.

  • Upsala glacier retreat (Photo: NASA)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    Melting away from under us

    Satellites also play a key role in monitoring climate change and, inevitably, the process of melting ice. From space, scientists were able to document how several glaciers around the globe have receded - as well as the subsequent rise in sea level. This photograph, taken from the International Space Station, shows the retreat of the Upsala glacier in Argentine Patagonia from 2002 to 2013.

  • Dust storm over Middle East (Photo: NASA/J. Schmaltz)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    Hold your breath!

    Dust often covers remote deserts - however, in September 2015, satellites offered this impressive view of Middle East areas enveloped by a dust storm, or haboob, affecting large populated regions. What satellites can observe from space supports air quality sensors on the ground to understand patterns on how the storms start and develop. These findings can improve forecasting methods.

  • California's Mount Shasta missing most of its snow (Photo: NASA/R. Simmon)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    'Naked mountain'

    These are the words NASA used to describe the lack of snow on California's Mount Shasta, a crucial source of water for the region. Images documenting drought over the past years have consistently been showing brown mountains that should be white, and bare earth where people seek water. As ice melts, drought grows.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


Scientists didn't even know about the distant Kuiper Belt until the 1990s.

"This is the frontier of planetary science," said project scientist Hal Weaver of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. "We finally have reached the outskirts of the solar system, these things that have been there since the beginning and have hardly changed – we think. We will find out."

Another spacecraft, the OSIRIS-REx, broke another record on Monday when it entered the orbit of the asteroid Bennu some 70 million miles from Earth. At only 500 meters in diameter, it is the smallest space object ever to be orbited by a spacecraft.

OSIRIS-Rex arrived at Bennu in early December.It is expected to take samples from the asteroid in 2020 and return to Earth in 2023.

cw/kms (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

NASA probe becomes second craft ever to enter interstellar space

Voyager 2 has left behind the solar winds encompassing our sun and will now give us a glimpse into "truly uncharted territory." The NASA space probe is the second human-made object in history to pass this milestone. (10.12.2018)  

German astronaut Alexander Gerst delights in 'smelling the grass' back on Earth

Astro Alex, back on terra firma after nearly six months in space, stressed the importance of protecting our planet for future generations. And as for re-entry, wind and weather feel great after so long in zero gravity. (22.12.2018)  

New Horizons sends first high-resolution Pluto images

The New Horizons probe has sent back the world's first high-definition close-up shots of the dwarf planet Pluto. To NASA's surprise, Pluto's smooth surface has indicated ongoing geologically activity. (16.07.2015)  

Pluto's marvelous methane ice dunes surprise scientists

NASA images show a large field of dunes on the surface of the dwarf planet apparently composed of grains of frozen methane. But how did Pluto's extremely thin atmosphere muster the wind to form the dunes? (01.06.2018)  

After two-year journey, NASA Osiris-Rex spacecraft arrives at asteroid Bennu

The Osiris-Rex will orbit Bennu and hopefully retrieve samples to bring back to Earth in 2023. The asteroid is one of the oldest that NASA has discovered and could hold clues about the origins of our solar system. (03.12.2018)  

NASA spacecraft enters asteroid Bennu's orbit, sets records

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft had arrived at the location of the asteroid Bennu in December 2018. NASA said the spacecraft's orbit around Bennu was "a leap for humankind." (01.01.2019)  

Natural disasters as seen from outer space

How do satellites see the Earth? And what do they find out about what's happening down here? Check out these impressive photos of natural disasters to discover for yourself. (14.02.2016)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Stargazing in the classroom  

Related content

Sonde «Osiris Rex» nach zwei Jahren am Ziel

NASA spacecraft enters asteroid Bennu's orbit, sets records 01.01.2019

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft had arrived at the location of the asteroid Bennu in December 2018. NASA said the spacecraft's orbit around Bennu was "a leap for humankind."

Nasa | Asteroid Bennu

After two-year journey, NASA Osiris-Rex spacecraft arrives at asteroid Bennu 03.12.2018

The Osiris-Rex will orbit Bennu and hopefully retrieve samples to bring back to Earth in 2023. The asteroid is one of the oldest that NASA has discovered and could hold clues about the origins of our solar system.

NASA Robot Explorer Osiris-Rex

Close encounter: OSIRIS-REx meets Bennu asteroid 04.12.2018

After two years hurtling through space, NASA's probe has reached one of the oldest asteroids in our solar system. It could bring back clues to the origins of planet Earth — and perhaps save it from collision.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 