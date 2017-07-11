NASA postpones spacewalk over 'debris' alert

NASA has postponed a spacewalk scheduled for Tuesday over a "debris notification" for the International Space Station. Two astronauts were set to venture outside the orbiting research laboratory to repair a failed antenna.

Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron were scheduled to exit the International Space Station’s Quest airlock for a spacewalk that would focus on replacing an S-band Antenna Subassembly (SASA) with a spare, NASA said.

After receiving a debris notification, the spacewalk was postponed indefinitely.

"Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could pose to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the spacewalk until more information is available," NASA said in a statement.

Earlier this month, NASA said the International Space Station was at increased risk from orbiting debris after Russian anti-satellite missile test.

It remains unclear whether the postponed spacewalk was linked to this debris.

More to come...

see/wmr (AP, Reuters)