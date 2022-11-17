Myanmar releases four foreign prisoners — report

Former British envoy Vicky Bowman, Australian economics adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota are among those being set free.

The military junta in Myanmar has released up to 6,000 prisoners including four foreigners under an amnesty, according to independent news outlet, Myanmar Now.

Former British ambassador Vicky Bowman, Australian economics adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota "will be released to mark National Day," a senior officer told AFP.

Maynmar Now reported that the fourth foreigner to be freed is American botanist Kyaw Htay Oo.

In October Kubota was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for filming an anti-government protest in July.

In September a Myanmar court convicted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and sentenced her adviser Sean Turnell to three years in prison.

Bowman, the former UK ambassador to the country, and her husband, Burmese artist Htein Lin were sentenced to a year in prison in September for breaching immigration rules.

Military junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun told the Voice of Myanmar and Yangon Media Group on Thursday that the four foreigners were being released and deported.

