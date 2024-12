Sasha Gankin

Singer and musician Bayla Diara takes us through his city Saint Louis in Senegal. Known locally as Ndar, it is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is known as one of the major trading and entry points for French colonizers to West Africa. Today it has a vibrant local culture, but it is still grappling with the remnants of its colonial past.