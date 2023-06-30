Mothers in the Boardroom - Combining Children and Career
For women living in countries with access to education and training, combining both is a completely natural thing. But working mothers are still coming up against obstacles.
In this film, 10 women provide insights into their lives as company bosses - and mothers. They’re CEOs, heads of department, founders - all in senior positions. Not that this makes it easy for them to take maternity leave or decide to have a child in a world still dominated by men.
There’s always the risk that they will lose their position, and finding a temporary replacement isn’t always straightforward. But anyone who can take care of 150 employees and two to five children can surely rise to the challenge - right?
The documentary shows where the stumbling blocks lie to this day. But also, the opportunities to overcome them.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
TUE 15.08.2023 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 15.08.2023 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 15.08.2023 – 18:15 UTC
WED 16.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
THU 17.08.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 19.08.2023 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 20.08.2023 – 13:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
WED 16.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 19.08.2023 – 08:15 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3