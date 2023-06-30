  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Heat and drought
EqualityGlobal issues

Mothers in the Boardroom - Combining Children and Career

31 minutes ago

Kids or a career - these days, mothers shouldn’t have to choose between the two.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Spbv
Doku | Mütter machen Karriere - Mit Kindern an die Spitze
Image: SWR

 For women living in countries with access to education and training, combining both is a completely natural thing. But working mothers are still coming up against obstacles.

Doku | Mütter machen Karriere - Mit Kindern an die Spitze
Image: SWR

In this film, 10 women provide insights into their lives as company bosses - and mothers. They’re CEOs, heads of department, founders - all in senior positions. Not that this makes it easy for them to take maternity leave or decide to have a child in a world still dominated by men.

 

 

Doku | Mütter machen Karriere - Mit Kindern an die Spitze
Image: SWR

 

There’s always the risk that they will lose their position, and finding a temporary replacement isn’t always straightforward. But anyone who can take care of 150 employees and two to five children can surely rise to the challenge - right?

The documentary shows where the stumbling blocks lie to this day. But also, the opportunities to overcome them. 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

TUE 15.08.2023 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 15.08.2023 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 15.08.2023 – 18:15 UTC
WED 16.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
THU 17.08.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 19.08.2023 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 20.08.2023 – 13:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

WED 16.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 19.08.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A massive fire amid riots in the southern French town of Annecy
Live

France 'to review all options' amid nationwide unrest

Politics25 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

MONUSCO peacekeepers patrol in North Kivu in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo

Africa: UN peacekeepers increasingly unwelcome

Africa: UN peacekeepers increasingly unwelcome

Politics21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Hong Kong's art and culture have suffered since Beijing imposed a draconian National Security Law.

How to preserve Hong Kong's cultural memory?

How to preserve Hong Kong's cultural memory?

Human Rights21 hours ago04:06 min
More from Asia

Germany

Protesters demonstrating against a new mosque in Mühlheim in 2020

Germany: Hostility toward Muslims is widespread

Germany: Hostility toward Muslims is widespread

Society20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

People queue up to pay respects in front of a sculpture and a row of flags.

Netherlands: King may apologize for slavery, but then what?

Netherlands: King may apologize for slavery, but then what?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Migrants from Sub-Saharan countries on a boat after they were rescued.

Why do migrants choose smugglers to cross the Mediterranean?

Why do migrants choose smugglers to cross the Mediterranean?

Politics21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

Politics3 hours ago02:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of some parrots in a tree in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

ClimateJune 27, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage