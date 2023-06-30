Mothers in the Boardroom - Combining Children and Career

Kids or a career - these days, mothers shouldn’t have to choose between the two.

For women living in countries with access to education and training, combining both is a completely natural thing. But working mothers are still coming up against obstacles.

In this film, 10 women provide insights into their lives as company bosses - and mothers. They’re CEOs, heads of department, founders - all in senior positions. Not that this makes it easy for them to take maternity leave or decide to have a child in a world still dominated by men.

There’s always the risk that they will lose their position, and finding a temporary replacement isn’t always straightforward. But anyone who can take care of 150 employees and two to five children can surely rise to the challenge - right?

The documentary shows where the stumbling blocks lie to this day. But also, the opportunities to overcome them.

